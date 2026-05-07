Flooded northern Saskatchewan communities look for help

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Flooding continues to create big challenges for many across Saskatchewan as spring runoff streams over roadways and through farmers’ fields.

A state of emergency had been declared in 35 communities as of Thursday and at least one community is already asking the provincial government for help through its Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.

Adding to the financial impact, there will be a delay in spring seeding for many farmers in the northeast part of the province due to the flooding. Some farmers will even need to cut back on the number of acres they’ll be able to put in the ground this year.

“We usually seed about 2,800 acres. I’ll be surprised if we seed half of that this year,” said Ian McNichol, who farms in the Nokomis area.

McNichol said the situation could cut his yearly income in half for this growing season.

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Making matters worse, farmers are also contending with higher input costs, with the price of diesel and fertilizer being significantly higher than they were this time last year because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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“Even fuel, fuel to run the machinery, is a higher cost. Probably the highest we’ve ever paid. So, if we lose half our acres, it’s going to be a big impact,” added McNichol.

While not cut off yet, Highway 15 heading into the community is water-covered in many spots and residents remain on high alert, aware that the situation could change rapidly.

This is just one area of many in the province experiencing flooding.

Three hours north, flood waters are also running through the RM of Garden River.

Reeve Ryan Scragg said some basements have been flooded out and roads have been compromised. He said his RM had applied for help through the provincial government’s disaster assistance program as of Wednesday morning.

“We would be looking at accessing funding through that program,” said Scragg, hoping it means his RM won’t be financially burdened by the disaster.

“We have roads that need [to be] repaired. Potentially, we will have bridges that will need to be repaired. It’s a lot of infrastructure costs a small RM like ours just isn’t ready to be saddled with,” Scragg added.

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More encouraging, officials said Wednesday that water is already starting to recede in a number of areas. But the Carrot River in the northeast is still running high, forcing some from the Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nation area to evacuate.

“Normal spring runoff is 200 cubic metres per second. We had recorded 1,000 cubic metres per second. That is the location that is impacting the two northern First Nations,” said Jaques, adding it may be a while before that river recedes.