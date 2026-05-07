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Canada

Laval records water spikes during Canadiens playoff games as fans time bathroom breaks

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec sees water spikes during Habs playoff games as fans time bathroom breaks'
Quebec sees water spikes during Habs playoff games as fans time bathroom breaks
WATCH: The city of Laval, north of Montreal has noticed an increase in water consumption and flushing during certain periods closely tied to the Montreal Canadiens playoff games. As Brayden Jagger Haines reports, Habs fans seem to be holding in their excitement and water usage until break time.
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The City of Laval, Que., says it is seeing a surge in water usage tied to the playoff run of the Montreal Canadiens, with officials pointing to a clear pattern during games.

Data from Laval’s water treatment plant suggests residents are holding off on using the bathroom while the Canadiens are on the ice, with usage spiking at intermissions.

Figures recorded during a pivotal Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning show sharp increases in water consumption precisely when periods of the game end, a trend officials link to many people flushing toilets at the same time.

Click to play video: 'Habs playoff fever surges as Round 2 fuels fan frenzy, business boom'
Habs playoff fever surges as Round 2 fuels fan frenzy, business boom

“When there are events that bring many people together like a hockey game during the playoffs, we can clearly see an increase of approximately 30,000 litres per minute during intermission,” said Michel Périard, Laval’s water management director.

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A single toilet flush can use between four and six litres of water, and officials note hockey fans on average consume two to four drinks during a game.

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“It’s the equivalent of 18-foot above ground pools per minute drawn from the system,” Périard said.

Despite the sudden strain on the system, the city says it is able to handle the increased demand but is reminding residents to be mindful of their water use.

Click to play video: 'Habs fever hits hard after Game 7 win'
Habs fever hits hard after Game 7 win

 

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