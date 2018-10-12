B.C. municipal election digest Oct. 12: This week’s top stories

The B.C. municipal election is just over a week away and we’re breaking down some of the top stories and issues across the province.

In Surrey, commentator Mike McDonald writes that this election race may be B.C.’s most consequential.

“The next Surrey Council will have four years to shape the future, and not just of 316 square kilometres south of the Fraser, but as the second-largest voting bloc on the Metro Vancouver regional board. It will have influence from Bowen Island to Bradner,” writes McDonald.

“Against this backdrop, the Surrey City election on Oct. 20 may have the most impact of any local election in British Columbia.”

Staying in Surrey, mayoral candidate Tom Gill was questioned by CKNW’s Janet Brown after he couldn’t answer a key question at a debate Wednesday night.

He said he’s had a couple of long days recently and his blood sugar’s been a problem. “I took a pass because I wasn’t too coherent at that time. My blood sugar had gone out of control, honest to God,” Gill said.

Advance voting is now underway and the general election is on Oct. 20.

People looking to vote should have either their voter card and a single piece of ID, or alternatively, two pieces of ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, BC ID card, ICBC certificate of insurance, passport, social insurance card, Indian Status card, birth certificate or utility bill.

In Kamloops, the incumbent Mayor Ken Christian is facing just one challenger — William Turnbull.

Global News contacted the two candidates to ask them questions ahead of the Oct. 20 election, including what they think is the biggest issue facing Kamloops residents and why people should vote for them.

Find out what they had to say here.

In North Vancouver, regardless of who takes home the mayor’s chain come Oct. 20, it will mean the end of an era for both the city and the district.

For both North Vancouvers, the mayors are calling it quits after having each served four terms in office.

Global News took a look at the big issues facing both communities and what the candidates have to say about the future.

