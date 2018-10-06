Advance voting begins in some Metro Vancouver municipalities

Most British Columbians will head to the polls for civic elections on Oct. 20, but across Metro Vancouver, people in a handful of communities are already making their mark.

Advance voting kicked off on Saturday in five Metro municipalities

READ MORE: Corrigan, Hurley locked in dead heat in race for Burnaby mayor’s office: poll

In Surrey, polls at six locations were opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Burnaby also opened six locations to advanced voting, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

WATCH: Ex-Surrey city councillor discusses the challenges South Asians have getting elected

Delta opened four locations for early voters.

And both Richmond and Maple Ridge had early voting underway at their City Halls until 8 p.m.

READ MORE: This is what council looks like in a B.C. city with 160,000 South Asians. Here’s how that may change

People looking to vote should have either their voter card and a single piece of ID, or alternately, two pieces of ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, BC ID card, ICBC certificate of insurance, passport, social insurance card, Indian Status Card, birth certificate or utility bill.

Residents in most other Metro Vancouver communities will have to wait until Oct. 10 for their chance to cast an early vote.

Full list of early voting dates for Metro Vancouver