Politics

Historic 100-year-old B.C. trestle bridge slated for demolition

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Century old Cowichan Valley B.C. trestle bridge set for demolition'
Century old Cowichan Valley B.C. trestle bridge set for demolition
A historic bridge in the Cowichan Valley is set for demolition any day now. But the locals aren't too happy about the province's decision to destroy the more than a hundred-year-old trestle bridge over Holt Creek, and as Kylie Stanton reports, there are calls to delay the project and possibly save the landmark.
A historic trestle bridge in B.C.’s Cowichan Valley on the Trans Canada Trail is slated for demolition after the province determined it needs to be replaced.

The Holt Creek Trestle is more than 100 years old.

Structural improvements have been made to the bridge for decades but the provincial government says an assessment recommended it be replaced to make it safer and avoid continuous maintenance and repairs.

The bridge is set to be replaced with a new steel frame structure and timber deck.

Initial preparations are underway for the demolition but locals say more should be done to weigh the historical benefits of maintaining the trestle.

“The people have spoken loudly in the valley here that they would like to see this bridge restored and maintained in its current structure,” Larry Pynn, who runs the Six Mountains website told Global News.

“I think that the government should put the breaks on the plan… until people have a thorough airing of the costs and the benefits.”

Click to play video: 'Kamloops Red Bridge destroyed by fire'
Kamloops Red Bridge destroyed by fire
A visitor to the trestle on Thursday, Mike MacPhee, agreed that something should happen to save the bridge.

“This has a lot of history and it’s a very beautiful structure and it simply doesn’t deserve to get trashed,” he said.

In a statement, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said “replacing the bridge is the only way to meet long-term needs for the trail.”

The province’s website says construction is expected to be complete by May 2025.

