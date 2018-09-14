B.C. civic elections: Four Okanagan mayors on cusp of acclamation

It’s only hours away: The 4 p.m. nomination deadline for next month’s provincial civic elections.

On Thursday, Kelowna city councilor Mohini Singh avoided today’s last-minute rush by filing her papers. She’ll be one of 17 hopefuls running for eight council positions. As of Friday morning, six of Kelowna’s eight incumbent councillors had filed their papers: Singh, Maxine DeHart, Ryan Donn, Gail Given, Charlie Hodge and Luke Stack. Brad Sieben and Tracy Gray have not yet filed.

Singh was first elected to council in 2011, as were DeHart and Given. The longest-serving councilors are Hodge and Stack, who were first elected in 2008. Donn, Gray and Sieben were elected in 2014.

The candidates running for mayor, so far, are incumbent Colin Basran, Tom Dyas, Josh Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe.

READ MORE: Nomination deadline nearing for B.C. civic elections

Meanwhile, in Coldstream and Lumby, election day in those two North Okanagan communities may turn into acclamation day.

As it stands, those towns have just the required number of candidates running to fill the spots of mayor and council. Unless more names are added before 4 p.m. today, no election will take place, with those candidates being acclaimed.

In Coldstream, council is comprised of a mayor (Jim Garlick) and six councillors (Pat Cochrane, Doug Dirk, Richard Enns, Gyula Kiss, Peter McClean and Glen Taylor).

As of Friday morning, Garlick had submitted his nomination papers for mayor, while just six nominees had filed their intention to run for council (Cochrane, Dirk, Kiss and Taylor plus Stephanie Hoffman and Ruth Hoyte).

In Lumby, council is comprised of a mayor (Kevin Acton) and four councillors (Lori Mindnich, Nick Hodge, Randal Ostafichuk and Julie Pilon).

As of Friday morning, Acton is the only person running for mayor, while running for the four council spots are Mindnich, Ostafichuk and Pilon plus Marianne Butler.

Other Okanagan mayors who could be acclaimed include Armstrong’s Chris Pieper and Lake Country’s James Baker. In West Kelowna, only one person is running for mayor: Gord Milson. Current mayor Doug Findlater is stepping down and is running for council.