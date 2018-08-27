There are several ways to vote in Kelowna’s civic election this fall.

Voters who can’t make it to the polls can cast their vote by post. Mail-in ballot voting is available for those who will be away from the city or have a disability, injury or health issue that limits their ability to get to a voting location.

“In addition to offering more advance voting days and locations, we also provide curbside voting at all locations and a voter assist terminal at Parkinson Recreation Centre,” Karen Needham, chief election officer, said in a news release.

The voter assist terminal provides an electronic option for electors with differing abilities to mark their ballots privately and independently.

“Special voting is conducted at a number of Interior Health residential care facilities and the hospital for patients who are unable to leave on general voting day,” Needham said.

An election official or an individual can also take an oath, enabling them to provide assistance to another voter, including as a translator or for help with marking the ballot.

Election officials will also conduct curbside voting for those unable to enter the voting place.

In order to vote by mail, residents must complete an application available online or in person at city hall.

Advance voting will be held Oct. 10, 13, 17, 18 and 19.

Eligible voters need to have lived in Kelowna for at least 30 days, be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and have lived in B.C. for at least six months.

The civic election is Oct. 20.