UPDATED: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, 2 daughters back in court

A Kelowna man accused of killing his family just before Christmas last year appeared in court with a new lawyer on Monday.

Jacob Forman is charged with the murder of his wife Clara Forman and daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman. Their bodies were discovered in their home on Dec. 19, 2017.

Forman is currently in custody and appeared via videolink. He was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and mostly looked down.

Jacob Forman’s new lawyer Raymond Dieno took over two weeks ago. Forman is expected to be back in court via video link on Sept. 24 for a pre-trial conference. If it goes to trial, that’s likely when the date would be set #bccourt #ylw — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 27, 2018

If convicted of murder, he would face an automatic life prison sentence.

The period of parole ineligibility is 25 years for first-degree cases and 10 years for second-degree murder.