Clara Forman
August 27, 2018 12:28 pm
Updated: August 27, 2018 2:03 pm

UPDATED: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, 2 daughters back in court

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Jacob Forman is accused of murdering his wife and their two daughters.

A A

A Kelowna man accused of killing his family just before Christmas last year appeared in court with a new lawyer on Monday.

Jacob Forman is charged with the murder of his wife Clara Forman and daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman. Their bodies were discovered in their home on Dec. 19, 2017.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with three counts of murder in family deaths

Forman is currently in custody and appeared via videolink. He was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and mostly looked down.

If convicted of murder, he would face an automatic life prison sentence.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing family

The period of parole ineligibility is 25 years for first-degree cases and 10 years for second-degree murder.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clara Forman
Daughters
Forman
Jacob
Jacob Forman
Murder
Wife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News