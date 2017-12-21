Kelowna man charged with three counts of murder in family deaths

There is a small memorial with teddy bears and flowers outside a Bolotzky Court home in Kelowna where a mother and her two young daughters were found dead Tuesday evening.

Police are not revealing how Clara Forman and sisters Karina and Yesenia Forman were killed.

The husband and father, Jacob Daniel Forman, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

“They were just very nice people,” said care-aid Gail Baran who works next door to the Forman home.

“You would never ever think that from that family, they were very down to earth people,” said Baran. “He would go to work everyday and appeared to be such a gentleman. It’s a shock for all of us here.”

Jacob Forman, 34, is a supervisor at a plumbing and heating company. He’s a devout Christian who has a leadership role at his small church.

Clara Forman worked as a fitness instructor at a gym where coworkers say she will be dearly missed.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful mother, wonderful associate and wonderful person,” said Amanda Thomson, adding the girls would sometimes come into the gym with their mother. “They were sweethearts, just lovely little girls and we’re always going to remember and cherish them like that.”

The accused killer showed no emotion during a brief court appearance Thursday afternoon where the judge ordered him held in custody and to not have any contact with 13 people.

Forman returns to court by video link January 18th.