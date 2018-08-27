‘We will be in good shape:’ Kelowna Rockets training camp continues

Aspiring and returning Kelowna Rockets players hit the ice over the weekend for the first two days of training camp.

Fifty-eight players were split into three squads for scrimmages.

Returning defenceman Libor Zabransky said he likes what he sees.

“Everyone is out there working hard and trying their best, so it’s been fun,” he said in a news release. “We will be in good shape.”

The Czech Republic native said he spent the off-season training back home with his former team.

“With guys like Cal Foote and the other guys not being here anymore, it’s going to a bigger challenge for me this season,” he said.

The main camp continues until Thursday.

The Rockets first pre-season game is against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.