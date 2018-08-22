The future foundation of the Kelowna Rockets on display this week at Prospera Place

Ninety-eight . . . that’s the number of young hockey players looking to impress the Kelowna Rockets’ coaching staff this week at rookie camp.

“They’re all great skaters and they’re highly skilled,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

Hamilton has seen rookie camp from just about every angle possible:

Two as a player in the WHL and NHL; one as a parent, when his son played for the Saskatoon Blades; and finally 28 as the Rockets’ general manager.

“This is arguably the most talented group of young guys we’ve ever had here as a group,” Hamilton said.

READ MORE: Rockets open training camp; West Kelowna part of Hometown Hockey tour

One of the future prospects the Kelowna Rockets are keeping an eye on is Vancouver’s Trevor Wong.

“Dynamic player, he’s great skater, he’s got great skill,” said Rockets director of player personnel Lorne Frey.

“Extremely talented, great skater, sees the ice as well as anybody that’s here,” said Hamilton.

The Rockets are hoping Wong, who’s already committed to the University of Denver, will forgo the NCAA in favour of the WHL instead.

“Honestly, his size is a factor but he’ll grow and he’s going to get stronger every year. Now it’s just a matter of us going to work with him and hopefully he commits to our program,” said Frey.

As a 15-year-old, Wong still has a year to decide before he can even play in Kelowna and the Rockets’ history of graduating players to the NHL is making him think carefully about where to go.

“(The Rockets) send a lot of players to the next level here; it’s like one of the top two or three that send the most to the NHL,” said Wong.

The Kelowna Rockets main camp starts this Friday with the first preseason game set to go next Friday, August 31 at Prospera Place, against B.C. Division rival Victoria Royals.