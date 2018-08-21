Strathcona County to host stop on Hometown Hockey tour

Get ready, hockey fans. The Hometown Hockey tour is coming to the Edmonton area.

Strathcona County announced Tuesday morning it has been selected as one of the stops for the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour. On Jan. 5 and 6, residents can enjoy a free, family friendly hockey celebration with live entertainment, NHL alumni, local celebrities and hockey-themed activities.

“Hockey is something our entire community can gather around – whether you are player, coach or a die-hard fan,” Mayor Rod Frank said. “Hockey is a way of life in Strathcona County. With nearly 40 indoor and outdoor ice surfaces in our community, we have many hockey highlight moments, from first skates all the way up to the NHL.”

Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host a pre-game, intermission and post-game show live from the community.

To celebrate the announcement, Strathcona County is offering free skating at all rec facilities in Sherwood Park and Ardrossan.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey tour starts in October and will make 25 stops across the country.