Former Kelowna Rockets player signs contract with Vegas Golden Knights

Gage Quinney, who helped the Kelowna Rockets reach the Memorial Cup in 2015, became property of the Vegas Golden Knights when he signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL team on Friday.

Financial details of the contract were not released, though Quinney’s signing was one of three announced that day by Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. Vegas also signed forwards Ben Jones and Jake Leschyshyn, albeit to three-year contracts.

Twenty-two-year-old Quinney is from Las Vegas. His father, Ken Quinney, played in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques at the same time former Rockets head coach Dan Lambert did. Lambert was the head coach of Kelowna when the Rockets won the WHL championship in 2015.

Acquired midway through the 2014-15 season from the Prince Albert Raiders as a depth forward, Quinney, a five-foot-11 left winger, netted 10 goals and 31 points in 38 games with Kelowna. In the playoffs, he had six goals and 13 points in 15 games.

The next season, 2015-16, his last as a junior-aged player, Quinney played five games for Kelowna, tallying two goals and seven points in five games before being traded to the Kamloops Blazers. With Kamloops, he had 27 goals and 50 points in 48 games.

In 2016-17, he played for the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, registering 18 goals and 44 points in 45 games. Last season, he played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, registering 14 goals and 33 points in 57 games.