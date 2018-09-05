Victoria city council candidate pushing childcare as civic election issue

A candidate for Victoria city council is pushing for childcare to be an election issue in the capital and across the province.

Grace Lore, a parent of two pre-school kids, said she knows the struggle to get childcare.

And cities are key to ensuring space indoor and out for providers.

“We need to look at zoning that affects the size of childcare centres in the neighbourhoods where people live. We need to have a sense of our public green spaces and park spaces – there are increasing nature daycares and preschools that utilize these spaces.”

She said Victoria is among the municipalities lagging behind other more proactive city councils.

“The city needs to take a look at both what is being done that makes it harder to develop and keep spaces, and also what we can do to make it easier to encourage more spaces,” she said.

“Vancouver has a childcare plan. What they do is looking at those public green spaces but also collaboration with the school board which is something we need to do.”

Lore also wants to see more people with young kids on councils to have a voice in what families need from their cities.