Nomination deadline nearing for B.C. civic elections

The deadline to submit nomination papers for next month’s provincial civic elections is quickly approaching.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a mayor, city councilor or school trustee, they have until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 14th to file forms. Miss the deadline and miss the chance at running.

Candidates for council, mayor or school trustee must gather signatures from nominators – each town, city or district has different requirements. Further, those nominators must be eligible voters.

In addition, those intending to submit nomination papers are encouraged to make an appointment with their respective district office, town or city hall.

The nomination period started September 4th and ends September 14th. The campaign period begins on September 22nd and will continue until voting day on October 20th.

As of Thursday morning, here’s a quick breakdown on what’s happening in the Okanagan and Similkameen:

In Coldstream, one person is running for mayor, while six are running for council.

In Enderby, two are running for mayor, while seven are running for council.

In Kelowna, five are running for mayor, while 14 are running for council.

In Keremeos, two are running for mayor, while four are running for council.

In Lumby, one is running for mayor, while three are running for council.

In Oliver, two are running for mayor, while eight are running for council.

In Osoyoos, two are running for mayor, while seven are running for council.

In Peachland, two are running for mayor, while three are running for council.

In Penticton, two are running for mayor, while 11 are running for council.

In Princeton, three are running for mayor, while 12 are running for council.

In Spallumcheen, two are running for mayor, while four are running for council.

In Summerland, two are running for mayor, while seven are running for council.

In Vernon, two are running for mayor, while 14 are running for council.

In West Kelowna, one is running for mayor, while 14 are running for council.