Dyas throws hat into Kelowna mayoralty race

Tom Dyas wants change. So much so that he’s throwing his name into the election ring.

On Wednesday, one of the worst-kept secrets in the Okanagan was revealed when Dyas officially announced that he’s seeking to become Kelowna’s next mayor.

The signs are out. Looks like another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring for #Kelowna mayor. #ylw pic.twitter.com/Y6AeEQAHLR — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 12, 2018

Dyas made the announcement at 11:30 a.m., at Roxby Square in Rutland.

For more about Dyas, his election website is tomdyas.com.

The news means that there’s now five people running for mayor: incumbent Colin Basran plus candidates Josh A. Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe.