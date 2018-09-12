Dyas throws hat into Kelowna mayoralty race
A A
Tom Dyas wants change. So much so that he’s throwing his name into the election ring.
On Wednesday, one of the worst-kept secrets in the Okanagan was revealed when Dyas officially announced that he’s seeking to become Kelowna’s next mayor.
READ MORE: B.C. municipal election 2018: Kelowna
Dyas made the announcement at 11:30 a.m., at Roxby Square in Rutland.
For more about Dyas, his election website is tomdyas.com.
The news means that there’s now five people running for mayor: incumbent Colin Basran plus candidates Josh A. Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.