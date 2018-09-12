Politics
September 12, 2018 2:23 pm

Dyas throws hat into Kelowna mayoralty race

By Online Journalist  Global News

Tom Dyas, a former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president, has announced his intention to run for mayor in Kelowna.

Jules Knox / Global News
A A

Tom Dyas wants change. So much so that he’s throwing his name into the election ring.

On Wednesday, one of the worst-kept secrets in the Okanagan was revealed when Dyas officially announced that he’s seeking to become Kelowna’s next mayor.

READ MORE: B.C. municipal election 2018: Kelowna

Dyas made the announcement at 11:30 a.m., at Roxby Square in Rutland.

For more about Dyas, his election website is tomdyas.com.

The news means that there’s now five people running for mayor: incumbent Colin Basran plus candidates Josh A. Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe.
Report an error
BC election 2018
BC politics
CIVIC POLITICS
colin basran
Election
Kelowna
politics
tom dyas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News