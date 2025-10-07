Best Amazon October Prime deals under $100 you can’t miss

Send this page to someone via email

Everyday items like cleaning supplies, snacks, and personal care can quickly add up—but Amazon Canada’s October Prime Big Deal Days make it easy to save. Score top deals under $100 and keep your home stocked without overspending.

The sale runs October 7-10, giving you four days to shop. If you’re not a Prime member yet, start a free trial for fast delivery and subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for handpicked under-$100 finds.

Beauty & wellness deals

15% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Eyelash Mascara This Maybelline mascara is a cult favourite, loved for its bamboo-infused formula that delivers full, fluttery lashes without a hint of smudge or flake. The Flex Tower brush effortlessly coats every lash, making it perfect for everything from subtle daytime looks to bold, statement-making eyes. $10.19 on amazon (was $11.99)

26% off

THAYERS Milky Face Toner Skin Care with Snow Mushroom and Hyaluronic Acid Thayers Milky Face Toner is a hydrating winter essential, packed with Snow Mushroom and Hyaluronic Acid to keep skin soft, plump, and nourished even in dry, cold weather. It leaves your complexion feeling balanced, refreshed, and deeply moisturized—perfect for layering under your favourite winter skincare routine. $17.45 on Amazon (was $19.46)

38% off

Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Hybrid Face + Body Philips OneBlade is a total game-changer for guys who want a smooth, precise shave without the hassle—its 360° flexing blade hugs every curve. With the 5-in-1 combs and smart app guidance, you can trim, edge, or shave however you like. $129.99 on Amazon

Home deals

32% off

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker This little coffee maker fits anywhere on your countertop but still packs a punch with full-flavor brewing. With a removable water reservoir, three cup sizes, travel mug-friendly design, quick brewing, and an auto-off feature, it makes your coffee routine easy and hassle-free. $104.2 on Amazon

30% off

Philips Airfryer 2000 Series Watch your meals cook to perfection with this all-in-one 13-in-1 air fryer. Its roomy basket and easy-to-use touchscreen let you make crispy fries, juicy chicken, roasted veggies, and more with little to no oil. $213.99 on Amazon

20% off

LEVOIT 6L Smart Humidifier This humidifier keeps the air comfortable for days with its extra-large water tank, helping your skin, plants, and sinuses feel their best. With smart settings and easy controls, it takes care of all your home’s humidity. $89.98 on Amazon (was $105.99)

Travel deals

45% off

U.S. Traveler Hardside 8-Wheeled Spinner Luggage with Aluminum Handle System This tough, waterproof suitcase glides effortlessly on 360-degree spinner wheels and is easy to handle with its retractable and top grab handles. Inside, it’s thoughtfully designed with a zippered divider and straps to keep all your stuff organized and secure. $137.82 on Amazon

More Recommendations Best bedding upgrades to keep you warm this winter

29% off

Amazon Essentials Toiletry Bag with Hanging Cosmetic Dopp Kit This sleek, spill-proof toiletry bag is built tough (thanks to its high-quality polyester!) but still knows how to keep it cute. With smart storage, a handy hanging hook, and a wipe-clean interior, it’s basically your bathroom cabinet… but make it portable. $26.12 on Amazon

12% off

TSA Approved Toiletry Bag Clear Makeup Bag Clear, compact, and TSA-friendly—this little toiletry bag keeps your liquids in line and your sanity intact. Bonus: it doubles as a makeup bag or pencil case. $17.99 on Amazon

Tech deals

46% off

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Block out the world with 4-mic active noise canceling and get lost in your music, movies, or podcasts—plus, a quick 10-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playtime! With easy call, track, and volume controls, built-in Tile finding, and a flat-folding design, these headphones are portable and powerful. $144.95 on Amazon

51% off

Anker USB C to HDMI Adapter With this Anker adapter, you can instantly turn your laptop or phone into a 4K-ready display connection—no setup needed. Built tough with a sleek aluminum design and braided cable, it works with USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt devices, and comes with Anker’s trusted 18-month warranty and friendly support. $19.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

31% off

Kids Smart Watch This kids’ smartwatch works with most Android and iOS phones and supports multiple languages like English, French, and Spanish, automatically following your phone’s language. It tracks heart rate, sleep, steps, and 37 sports activities, lets kids customize the watch face, and even allows calls, messages, and music—all on a bright, 1.69-inch HD touchscreen with a fun, kid-friendly design. $43.99 on Amazon

