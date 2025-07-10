SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

5 best Amazon Prime Day deals you need now!

By Julia Grieve The Curator Team
Posted July 10, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
amazon canada prime day 2025 best deals View image in full screen
Ready, set, add to cart!.
Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s the perfect time to stock up, level up and smarten up your space. Hold tight we have got some of Amazon hottest deals from smart lighting to kitchen game changers. Ready, set, add to cart.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more.

 

50% off

CONTIGO Steeterville Tumbler
It is estimated that Canadians throw away 1.6 billion single-use plastic cups annually. We can do better. This 40 oz stainless steel tumbler does it all: keeps drinks cold for up to 29 hours, fits in your car’s cupholder, and has a large, easy-grip handle. We are obsessed with the new colour glacier – the perfect blue – saving the planet never looked so good.
$23.48 on amazon (was $46.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

53% off

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus
Glow up your space with these voice-activated LED light strips. They bend, stick, and vibe with you—literally—thanks to app and Bluetooth control. Slap them on any surface and watch your room go from meh to main character. Perfect for dorms, first apartments, or anywhere that needs a little extra.
$49.97 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

30% off

Merrick Fresh Kisses Mint Breath Strips
These toothbrush-shaped chews gently clean your pup’s teeth while delivering a burst of peppermint. They’re made with just 10 high-quality ingredients, and their soft texture is perfect for aging dogs or sensitive mouths. Bonus: dogs actually love them making it easier for us to love our dogs
$34.99 on amazon (was $49.99)

 

You may also like:

Merrick Power Bites Chicken Recipe Treats – $8.63

Story continues below advertisement

Merrick Dry Dog Food – $19.77

Merrick Backcountry Grain Free Wet Cat Food – $53.59

More Recommendations

 

40% off

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker
Meal prep just got smarter. With two separate cooking compartments and DualSync technology, this multitasking machine lets you cook two dishes at once—even at different temperatures. It replaces over 30 kitchen tools, making it a space-saving win for busy households or small kitchens.
$161.99 on amazon (was $269.99)

 

30% off

FoodSaver Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System
This compact vacuum sealer helps reduce food waste, extend shelf life, and make meal prep a breeze. Great for marinating, freezing leftovers, or portioning out snacks. Pair it with the multicooker crock pot for the ultimate kitchen efficiency. This is your sign to get the vacuum sealing system NOW.
$139.99 on amazon (was $199.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Philips Hue Smart Play Light Bar Base Kit – $142.49

Oster Extreme Mix Professional Blender – $170.98

Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 – $548

