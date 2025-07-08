SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



The Curator

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Shop these top deals before they’re gone!

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 8, 2025 3:00 am
2 min read
Amazon Prime Day best deals View image in full screen
From everyday beauty and personal care brands like Dove and L’Oréal to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Apple, and Smeg.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Happening July 8-11, this four-day (yes, four-day day!) sale features deep discounts across every category–from everyday beauty and personal care brands like Dove and L’Oréal to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Apple, and Smeg. Whether you’re shopping for everyday essentials or big-ticket items, now is the time to save. Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.

 

Home deals

31% off

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Fueled by a two-horsepower motor and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, this kitchen workhorse blends, heats, chops, and purées with pro-level power–complete with variable speed control and self-cleaning ease in just 60 seconds.
$469.99 on Amazon (was $679.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

23% off

Amazon Basics 12-Piece Porcelain 12 Oz. Coffee Mug Set
Crafted from durable, chip-resistant porcelain with a classic silhouette and glossy white finish, this 12-piece set delivers everyday elegance. Bonus: they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe for fuss-free sipping.
$39.04 on amazon (was $50.97)

 

15% off

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Pets
Designed with a 3-stage HEPA filtration system, this whisper-quiet purifier traps pet dander, allergens, and odors fast–perfect for fresher air and happier lungs in any room of the house.
$169.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

 

41% off

Smeg 50's Style Retro Aesthetic 4 Slice Toaster
Vintage vibes meet modern tech with this chrome-accented toaster featuring six browning levels, extra-wide slots, and reheat/defrost functions, all wrapped in iconic retro design.
$189.99 on amazon (was $319.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

32% off

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum
Engineered to glide in all directions with a slim, swiveling head, this lightweight cordless vacuum tackles dust and debris on hard floors–then stores flat in tight spaces.
$374.99 on amazon (was $549.98)

 

Tech deals

46% off

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
From rich, custom-tuned acoustics to personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, these Beats headphones will give you a luxe, studio-worthy sound experience complete with adaptive noise cancelling, seamless Apple and Android pairing, and up to 40 hours of wireless playtime.
$254.95 on amazon (was $469.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

