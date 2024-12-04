Holiday décor and gift ideas for everyone on your list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From chic and tiny treasures to game-changing shakeups on holiday traditions (just wait until you read about the tree lights I found you!), this is the week where the holiday engines really start to get revved up. Whether it’s destined for your mum’s kitchen counter (sacred territory) or a prized possession to top your bestie’s coffee table–just think of me as your personal (opinionated) Elf on a Shelf.
Nearly Naked Christmas Tree
Thanks to celebs including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kortney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, the nearly-naked Christmas tree trend is in full swing for Holiday 2024. Whether you opt for real or faux (I completely support arguments for both, btw), the undressed Charlie Brown is now the tree equivalent to quiet luxury for the minimalista set.
There’s nothing more efficient than a pencil tree for small spaces. With 800 branch tips, 33 real pinecones and frosting right out of a storybook, this baby also pulls apart like a charm for storage. Now see if you can hold back on adding even one ornament!
Tie this simple black satin ribbon (be sure to leave the ends extra long) around dark tapered candles for a high drama but oh-so-simple holiday tablescape. Then use remaining ribbon to tie onto the branch ends of your tree, old school style.
For the same price as a bottle of Barolo, you too can own this Japanese mortar and pestle, complete with hand-ridged edges perfect for mashing and mulching. It’s a daily staple in my own kitchen thanks to the influence of Bay area chef Alice Waters.
Besides the fact that this little powerhouse and its high-efficiency, ridged-edge design creates smooth-as-silk purées, smoothies and soups – I just love that it’s called The Beast. Also available in white.
