Holiday décor and gift ideas for everyone on your list

From chic and tiny treasures to game-changing shakeups on holiday traditions (just wait until you read about the tree lights I found you!), this is the week where the holiday engines really start to get revved up. Whether it’s destined for your mum’s kitchen counter (sacred territory) or a prized possession to top your bestie’s coffee table–just think of me as your personal (opinionated) Elf on a Shelf.

Nearly Naked Christmas Tree

Thanks to celebs including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kortney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, the nearly-naked Christmas tree trend is in full swing for Holiday 2024. Whether you opt for real or faux (I completely support arguments for both, btw), the undressed Charlie Brown is now the tree equivalent to quiet luxury for the minimalista set.

Snow Flocked Christmas Tree There’s nothing more efficient than a pencil tree for small spaces. With 800 branch tips, 33 real pinecones and frosting right out of a storybook, this baby also pulls apart like a charm for storage. Now see if you can hold back on adding even one ornament! $99.99 on Amazon

Large Burlap Bags Use these giant burlap sacks for everything from Santa carryalls and farmhouse tree skirts to Martha Stewart-style vegetable grow bags come springtime. $29.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Christmas Tree Lights End the annual family argument over how to light the tree with this one-string wonder. Just place the ring over the top of the tree and let the magic unfold. You’re welcome! $28.67 on Amazon

Black Satin Ribbon Tie this simple black satin ribbon (be sure to leave the ends extra long) around dark tapered candles for a high drama but oh-so-simple holiday tablescape. Then use remaining ribbon to tie onto the branch ends of your tree, old school style. $12.55 on Amazon

Haute Hostess

She has prepped, primed and primped for days to have you over. Please just kindly bring her something interesting.

Mini Mixer Tree Ornament From stuffed tacos to tiny martinis, the lifelike glass ornament craze has officially reached fever pitch–and we are here for it. Meet: the mini mixer. Stop! $31.16 on Amazon

White Ski Gondola Ornament Didn’t lock down that ski vacay? Pas de problème. Channel Chamonix vibes with this impossibly chic glass gondola ornament.. $19.95 at thecrossdesign.com

Mujun Suribachi Pestle & Mortar Large For the same price as a bottle of Barolo, you too can own this Japanese mortar and pestle, complete with hand-ridged edges perfect for mashing and mulching. It’s a daily staple in my own kitchen thanks to the influence of Bay area chef Alice Waters. $72.95 at Old Faithful

Cooking Dispenser Set I am a sucker for kitchen vessels in unexpected shapes. This duo of dispenser bottles each has an auto-flip spout and and comes with 40 oil-proof, tear-resistant label options. $31.99 on Amazon

Just For Her

My under $100, top 3 first-round draft picks.

CBK: Caroline Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion Needs no introduction other than it holds the place of #1 on my wish list. CBK: Caroline Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion $82 on Amazon

Beast Blender Besides the fact that this little powerhouse and its high-efficiency, ridged-edge design creates smooth-as-silk purées, smoothies and soups – I just love that it’s called The Beast. Also available in white. $211.96 at Crate & Barrel