Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Holiday décor and gift ideas for everyone on your list

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted December 4, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Get revved up for the holidays. View image in full screen
Get revved up for the holidays.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From chic and tiny treasures to game-changing shakeups on holiday traditions (just wait until you read about the tree lights I found you!), this is the week where the holiday engines really start to get revved up. Whether it’s destined for your mum’s kitchen counter (sacred territory) or a prized possession to top your bestie’s coffee table–just think of me as your personal (opinionated) Elf on a Shelf.

 

Nearly Naked Christmas Tree

Thanks to celebs including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kortney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, the nearly-naked Christmas tree trend is in full swing for Holiday 2024. Whether you opt for real or faux (I completely support arguments for both, btw), the undressed Charlie Brown is now the tree equivalent to quiet luxury for the minimalista set.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Snow Flocked Christmas Tree
There’s nothing more efficient than a pencil tree for small spaces. With 800 branch tips, 33 real pinecones and frosting right out of a storybook, this baby also pulls apart like a charm for storage. Now see if you can hold back on adding even one ornament!
$99.99 on Amazon

 

Large Burlap Bags
Use these giant burlap sacks for everything from Santa carryalls and farmhouse tree skirts to Martha Stewart-style vegetable grow bags come springtime.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

 

Christmas Tree Lights
End the annual family argument over how to light the tree with this one-string wonder. Just place the ring over the top of the tree and let the magic unfold. You’re welcome!
$28.67 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Black Satin Ribbon
Tie this simple black satin ribbon (be sure to leave the ends extra long) around dark tapered candles for a high drama but oh-so-simple holiday tablescape. Then use remaining ribbon to tie onto the branch ends of your tree, old school style.
$12.55 on Amazon

 

Haute Hostess

She has prepped, primed and primped for days to have you over. Please just kindly bring her something interesting.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Mini Mixer Tree Ornament
From stuffed tacos to tiny martinis, the lifelike glass ornament craze has officially reached fever pitch–and we are here for it. Meet: the mini mixer. Stop!
$31.16 on Amazon

 

White Ski Gondola Tree Ornament
White Ski Gondola Ornament
Didn’t lock down that ski vacay? Pas de problème. Channel Chamonix vibes with this impossibly chic glass gondola ornament..
$19.95 at thecrossdesign.com
More Recommendations

 

Mujun Suribachi Pestle & Mortar Large
For the same price as a bottle of Barolo, you too can own this Japanese mortar and pestle, complete with hand-ridged edges perfect for mashing and mulching. It’s a daily staple in my own kitchen thanks to the influence of Bay area chef Alice Waters.
$72.95 at Old Faithful
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cooking Dispenser Set
I am a sucker for kitchen vessels in unexpected shapes. This duo of dispenser bottles each has an auto-flip spout and and comes with 40 oil-proof, tear-resistant label options.
$31.99 on Amazon

 

Just For Her

My under $100, top 3 first-round draft picks.

 

CBK: Caroline Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion
Needs no introduction other than it holds the place of #1 on my wish list. CBK: Caroline Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion
$82 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beast Blender
Beast Blender
Besides the fact that this little powerhouse and its high-efficiency, ridged-edge design creates smooth-as-silk purées, smoothies and soups – I just love that it’s called The Beast. Also available in white.
$211.96 at Crate & Barrel

 

Barrel Drawstring Makeup Bag
Heard of the barrel jean? Meet the barrel makeup carryall, aka the lazy case. Sits flat on your vanity for easy product access–and cinches up to-go in a flash.
$19.99 on Amazon
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices