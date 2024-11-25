15 unique gifts for book lovers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have a loved one who always has a book in their hand, consider yourself lucky. They’ve made your holiday shopping oh-so-easy. Simply wrap up a juicy read (say, one of our top seven books of 2024, listed below) and call it a day. But if you prefer to mix it up, we’ve also found gifts for book lovers that go beyond the bestseller list—from a bookish hoodie to an author-themed candle. And most of them are under $50.

The bestselling debut novel

The Ministry of Time Amazon categorizes The Ministry of Time as “Time Travel Science Fiction,” but it offers so much more. Yes, it’s the sci-fi tale of a government employee who helps assimilate a man from 1847 into a future society. But it also has a little historical fiction, some romance, plenty of action and a dose of laugh-out-loud comedy for a story that’s impossible to dislike. $18.19 on Amazon (was $25.99)

The trendy book tote

Coachtopia Loop Tote in Recycled Polyester Tote bags for readers are an absolute necessity—that, or a really big purse. We love this spacious black-and-white style from Coach that’s made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It goes with everything and is padded to protect precious cargo. $310 at Coach

The gratitude seeker’s guide

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World In her brand-new book, Robin Wall Kimmerer (#1 New York Times bestselling author of Braiding Sweetgrass) explores our modern problems of competition, scarcity and excess. Throughout its pages, she examines nature’s reciprocity and interconnectedness as cures for a broken world. $17.5 on Amazon (was $25)

The to-go coffee mug

Loop Coffee Mug, 390 mL Find any book lover and you’ve likely discovered a coffee or tea fanatic, too. Help them be kind to the environment when they’re out and about (book in one hand and java in the other) with this chic reusable cup made from 36 percent coffee bean husks. $25 at Nespresso

The holiday mystery

The Mistletoe Mystery Molly the Maid, the beloved main character in The Maid and The Mystery Guest, returns in Nita Prose’s new holiday novella. A charming character study, old-fashioned whodunnit and festive tale in one, it’s the perfect choice for reading by a roaring fire. $19.6 on Amazon (was $28)

The literary candle

Paddywax Charles Dickens Scented Candle Any and all book-inspired candles are sure be a hit with your favourite reader, but we’re partial to the Library candles from Paddywax. Each one pays homage to a classic author and has a unique scent. Charles Dickens, for example, smells of tangerine, juniper and clove, while Edgar Allan Poe is scented with cardamom, absinthe and sandalwood. $27.94 on Amazon

The gritty love story

The Lightning Bottles The Lightning Bottles is an unputdownable love letter to the nineties that’s an ideal gift for fans of romance novels and music biographies. Canadian author Marissa Stapley, author of Reese’s Book Club pick Lucky, brings the worlds of excessive stardom, drug addiction and the grunge music scene to life. $26.99 on Amazon

The portable reading light

Glocusent Bendable Book Light One of the best gifts for readers is a mini reading light, especially if they share a room with a partner or like to go camping. This one can be worn around the neck and bent to direct light to the page, whether they prefer to read sitting up or lying down. It’s also available in purple. $32.74 on Amazon (was $36.99)

The hockey memoir

Home and Away If your loved one’s appreciation for books intersects with a passion for hockey, Home and Away is the no-brainer gift of the season. It offers an inside look at the life of Swedish hockey player Mats Sundin (with the help of Canadian thriller author Amy Stuart), who played 13 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. $23.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

The ornate bookmarks

Metal Pendant Bookmarks, Set of 4 The perfect stocking stuffer for book lovers, this affordable set of rose-gold bookmarks begs to be used. Each pendant features a different openwork design—four-leaf clover, almond leaf, maple leaf or lotus flower—to decorate the page while your bookish loved one reads. $12.29 on Amazon

The Canadian must-read

real ones katherena vermette is one of those truly exceptional writers who can make you reexamine how you view the world. If you’re buying for a lover of literary or Canadian fiction, vermette’s fourth novel, real ones, is the perfect introduction to her writing. Of course, her trilogy about the women of the Stranger family (The Break, The Strangers and The Circle) is also required reading. $24.5 on Amazon (was $35)

The bookish hoodie

Book Club Hooded Sweatshirt Some of the best gifts for book lovers are ultra-cozy—and Indigo Book Club’s hoodies are no exception. They’re available in unisex sizing for a comfy fit and come with four different book-themed messages: Well Read, Book Club, Books Books Books Books or Tourne la Page. $50 at Indigo

The powerful page-turner

The Life Impossible Matt Haig, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Midnight Library, loves to explore the really big questions… like “What makes life worth living?” And he’s at it again with The Life Impossible, the tale of a retired math teacher who heads to Ibiza to take over a house she’s inherited from a friend. During her travels, she has to come to terms with the tragedies of her past. $18.19 on Amazon (was $25.99)

The personalized library card set

Knock Knock Personal Library Kit Some book lovers enjoy giving their books away. Others hoard them and are reluctant to share for fear of losing their favourites for good. If your reader is in the latter category, they’ll appreciate this library kit to help them keep track of books they’ve loaned to friends. It comes with 20 self-adhesive pockets, 20 checkout cards, as well as a date stamp, stamp pad and pencil. $30 at Indigo

The artsy bookends

Sandee Non-Skid Bookends, Set of 2 For the collector who likes to put their hardcovers on display, these well-crafted bookends add a touch of artistic flair to any bookshelf. They can be placed with the figures sitting upright or lying down with their legs in the air. $73 on Wayfair

