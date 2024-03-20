The best kitchen deals under $100 to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The arrival of spring is reason enough to embrace a fresh start and refresh our living spaces. So count on Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, to help us do just that by launching their Big Spring Sale event this year that will run from March 20 to 25.

What to expect: major deals on thousands of must-have products for the home. We’ve rounded up the best kitchen deals under $100 you can score during the event, whether you’re a casual cook or seasoned chef.

Non-Stick Cookware Set If your kitchen cookware is due for an upgrade, this no-fuss aluminum set from Starfrit won’t let you down. It includes a small saucepan, large stockpot, frying pan, flipper and spoon. The cookware is also non-stick, oven safe, and compatible with all stovetops except induction. $69.89 on Amazon (was $137.52)

Large Silicone Utensils Set This silicone set features every utensil you could possibly require for basic cooking and baking. More specifically: eight cooking tools, five baking tools and five kitchen gadgets – from spatulas to measuring cups to kitchen tongs. The set also comes with a utensil holder for easy storage. $29.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle There is something so satisfying about watching plain water transform into a sparkling beverage in a matter of seconds. SodaStream’s no-fuss Gaia model is cordless and a cinch to use. The bundle also includes Bubly drops and Pepsi mix to jazz up your drink. $79.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

Non-Stick Crepe Pan Spring out of that breakfast rut with a shiny new piece of cookware. This non-stick aluminum crepe pan is ideal for whipping up more than just crepes, too (think pancakes, omelettes and tortillas). It’s also suitable for all stove types and is super easy to clean. $36.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Kid-Friendly Cooking Set There are so many fun ways to get kids involved in cooking and meal prep. This child-friendly kitchen set is the perfect starting point. The kit includes a toddler-safe wooden knife, plastic serrated knives, a bear-shaped sandwich cutter, a mini cutting board, a plastic peeler and more. $19.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls A reliable set of nesting bowls will quickly become one of the most well-loved items in your kitchen: use them to combine baking ingredients, toss salads, marinate meat or let dough rise. This stainless-steel set of six is lightweight and durable for all cooking applications. $28.4 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Magnetic Knife Holder Practical and tasteful on a countertop, this wooden magnetic knife block is a kitchen organizing essential. The high-grade magnet and stable stainless-steel base mean knives will stay extra secure. The magnet is also double-sided, so you can utilize every inch of the block. $56.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Dish Drying Rack with Drainboard One downside of many drying-rack designs? The water that often accumulates in the crevices. This innovative version has a built-in drainage system to channel the water back into your sink. It’s also larger than the average drying rack and features a utensil holder, cup rack and cutting board holder to efficiently dry all kitchenware. $39.99 on Amazon (was $59.8)

Cold Brew Coffee Maker As the weather heats up, so too does our desire for an icy cold beverage. This modern cold-brew maker features a stainless-steel filter for pouring coffee grounds to help maximize flavour. The glass carafe can also hold up to eight standard cups of coffee to last through the week. $32.99 on Amazon (was $43.99)

Digital Mini Kitchen Scale Any experienced baker knows you can’t eyeball a precise measurement in a recipe (for example: flour and butter are often listed in grams). This is when a kitchen scale becomes a trusted sidekick. We love this pocket-sized version that can easily be tucked away when not in use. $18.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Stainless Steel Potato Ricer Achieve perfectly fluffy mashed potatoes every time with a high-quality potato ricer. It’s also a reliable, multipurpose kitchen tool for making certain pastas (think gnocchi or spaetzle) or pureeing other soft foods. $27.7 on Amazon (was $50)

