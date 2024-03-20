The best home deals under $200 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we bid adieu to the bitter cold, there is yet another reason to get excited for spring: Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale. The brand new and much-anticipated event will run from March 20-25, offering major discounts on a number of coveted products. Not sure where to start? We’ve compiled the best home deals you can score during the sale, from furniture to smart home technology.

Story continues below advertisement

L-Shaped Office Desk Upgrade your WFH space with a desk that takes centre stage. This model offers ample room for multiple monitors yet still saves space thanks to its L-shaped design. It also contains three slots for organizing cords, is super sturdy and (bonus) is even easy to assemble. $197.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Long Bar Table Stylish furniture that happens to be a steal? We’re all for it. This rustic, wood-look bar table will lend character and warmth to any living space. The narrow dimensions make it a solid choice for smaller dining areas, or any space you see fit. Matching bar stools are sold separately. $70.74 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Eufy Security Floodlight Cam If you’ve been meaning to invest in a better home security system, this highly reviewed eufy cam is currently half price. It offers 360° tilt to prevent blindspots, live-streaming and recorded footage in 2K HD, AI technology to effectively track a subject and motion-activated floodlights. $199.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Lefant Robot Vacuum The robot vacuum is often touted as a cleaning game changer. This high-tech model features built-in sensors that will recognize every obstacle (it won’t fall down stairs or get stuck in narrow corners) and offers six cleaning modes. It’s also relatively quiet, and can easily detect carpet, maximizing suction for peak cleanliness. $149.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Canon Wireless Inkjet Printer With far more being accomplished electronically these days, printers might not seem as vital an office accessory as they once were. However, for most of us, they do still prove valuable – from printing photos to business reports. This Canon colour printer also has the ability to connect to your smartphone or tablet. $199.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Folding Storage Ottoman Bench This linen-look ottoman is the definition of when style meets function on a budget. Place the furniture piece at the end of your bed to store extra cushions and blankets, or use it in your entryway to stow coats and shoes. It can even serve as a coffee table. $89.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

VBGK Electric Cooktop Whether you could benefit from extra burners or are without an oven, this portable electric cooktop boasts 20 temperature settings and is suitable for almost all cookware (from stainless steel to casserole dishes to glass). It can also be built into your countertop to save space or stand on its own. $167.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

Cube Storage Organizer This innovative organizer, with its modular structure, is one of the more versatile storage solutions we’ve seen. Stack the cubes together in whichever configuration suits your space – whether it be in a closet or a garage. Each individual plastic cube can hold up to 22 pounds. $55.3 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Laundry Hamper If your current laundry hamper could use more than a wash itself, it might be time to replace it. This clever option features a metal frame for durability (it can hold up to 66 pounds) while the liner is easy to remove and features a drawstring and handles for transporting if needed. $32.06 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Want more? Here’s a roundup of all our best Big Spring Sale deals: