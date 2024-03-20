Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: This is what made my shopping list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator team had a sneak peek at the Amazon’s Big Spring Sale a few days before it started. These are the 12 items I added to my wishlist right away.

Foodville Rechargeable Milk Frother Can I really make a cortado or cappuccino at home? This rechargeable handheld frother with a stainless steel whisk makes me think I can. Rave Amazon Review: “This frother works great! The stand makes it easy to store. It’s simple to clean and works great so far!” $18.47 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Measuring Cup Set If you don’t own a set of stainless-steel measuring cups and spoons, this is the ideal time to get the best-selling one on Amazon. I like its one-piece construction and sturdy handles. Rave Amazon Review: “I cannot say enough good things about these measuring spoons! They have truly become an indispensable tool in my kitchen, and I would give them six stars if I could.” $39.09 on Amazon (was $67.13)

Repel Wind Resistant Umbrella This compact, Teflon-coated umbrella promises to stand up against the toughest winds without breaking. It’s automatic open and close function single-handed deployment. Rave Amazon Review: “This compact marvel has proven to be an excellent travel companion.” $26.24 on Amazon (was $43.95)

Fast Charger Cable If you like to have back-up charger cables on hand or place them strategically around your home and travel bags, then stock up on these while they are on sale. Rave Amazon Review: “It’s a well made cable and corresponds Apple specs at a great price.” $8.99 on Amazon (was $23.5)

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer Gentle on skin and ultra-hydrating, this everyday fragrance-free moisturizer promises to lock in moisture in your skin and last all day. Rave Amazon Review: “This is a such a great moisturizer, I can tell I difference the second I put it on my skin.” $14.6 on Amazon (was $22.97)

innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Face Cleanser A pea-sized drop of this anti-oxidant rich formula is all you need to thoroughly cleanse your face and leave your skin feeling soft. Rave Amazon Review: “Love this for my dry skin. Clean, moisturizing and a little goes a long way. New favourite for me.” $12 on Amazon (was $15)

Matkas Hyaluronic Acid A serum that combines hyaluronic acid with niacinamide and peptides is instantly going to make my must-try list. It’s moisturizing and contains collagen stimulating ingredients too. I can’t resist. Rave Amazon Review: “I recently incorporated this hyaluronic acid into my skincare routine, and it has become a game-changer for my skin. The hydration it delivers is nothing short of impressive, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.” $33.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Poppy Austin Hypoallergenic Organic Mascara I’m on the hunt for a mascara that is nourishing and enhances my lashes while keeping them soft and natural looking. Bonus points if there is no flaking or smudging side effects. Could this be the one? $14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Glow Serum The number one bestselling facial spray & mist on Amazon is a serum and oil combination. Enriched with vitamin E, chia seed, white truffle extract, and niacinamide, it hydrates skin and leaves it noticeably aglow. Rave Amazon Review: “Do you need this? Yes. This is a run-don’t-walk type product.” $24 on Amazon (was $38)

Reusable Bamboo Cotton Rounds Cleanse and tone your face while being eco-friendly. This set of 18 reusable cotton bamboo pads includes a mesh laundry bag to make washing them more convenient. You can also handwash them too. $11.24 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Salon Towels These highly-absorbent long-lasting cotton towels serve so many functions. Use them in your guest room, washroom, or while you work out. The sale price makes it a fantastic value. Rave Amazon Review: “I use these for manicures, pedicures, facials, and massages and they work great!” $44.4 on Amazon (was $72.99)

Hair Clips A good hairclip is a multi-purpose tool. It’s helpful to have one within reach at all times. If you are missing a few from your arsenal, this set of ten in neutral colours will do the trick. Rave Amazon Review: “Awesome hair clips, good hold as well. A girl can never have enough hair clips!!!!!!” $14.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

