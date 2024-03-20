Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here! Shop fabulous beauty deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s not just another Prime event: Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and open to all shoppers. Get ready to *add to cart*–especially these fabulous beauty finds!

Read on for our top twelve picks.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powde help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags. $16.03 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Fanxiton Natural Half Lashes A full-looking fringe is achievable with these high-quality half lashes. The curly and fluffy effect create a natural makeup look, sans the makeup. $10.06 on Amazon (was $12.58)

Nooni Korean Lip Oil Get the ultimate kissable glow with this plumping lip oil by K-beauty brand, nooni. Its star ingredients, apple seed oil, cherry extract and peptides, instantly soften and perk up your pout while protecting it from the elements and leaving a subtle hint of colour. $12 on Amazon (was $17.6)

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Keep your skin healthy, smooth and young-looking with dermaplaning. These 100 per cent stainless steel blades come in a convenient 12 pack–perfect for on-the-go hair removal that helps prep skin for smoother makeup application and stronger product absorption. $9.74 on Amazon (was $16.28)

MHU Professional Titanium Hair Straightener Looking for a new straightener? This MHU device may be the upgrade you need. The floating plates adjust to tension and eliminate snagging and negative ions close the cuticle for shiny, smooth hair. $29.98 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers Give yourself a big, bouncy blowout with these Kitsch hair rollers. Expertly designed, the ceramic-coated core evenly distributes heat and sets curls while cooling to provide longer-lasting volume with less heat. $15.02 on Amazon (was $18.79)

Triangular Powder Puff Makeup Sponges These TikTok viral face puffs have revolutionized powder application. The triangular side allows you to powder every corner of the face with ease, while the arc side sets larger areas for a natural, delicate effect. Overall, you use less product for a natural-looking countenance. $8.89 on Amazon (was $9.99)

Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment The secret to blemish-free skin: this Proactiv three step acne treatment. This complete treatment system contains blemish-fighting ingredients to help clear existing acne blemishes and prevent new breakouts from forming. Bonus: It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. $34.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer Oily skin-types, rejoice! This unique water gel cream formula is lightweight and fast absorbing, for instant hydration sans the tacky feel. Purified hyaluronic acid quenches dry skin in seconds, And it’s non-comedogenic, which is ideal for staving off breakouts. $14.6 on Amazon (was $22.97)

Beauty by Earth Self Tanning Drops Get summer-ready with a glow-y tan. Beauty by Earth formula is the leading clean self-tan brand, and this formula is loaded with natural and organic, skin loving vegan ingredients. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Weily Lighted Makeup Mirror Never miss a detail thanks to this chic rose gold makeup mirror. It comes equipped with two magnifying glass plates and 21 lights that can be dimmed or brightened by a sensor switch. $33.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Makartt MALORY Nail Drill This upgraded nail drill set is ideal for removing various gels. Equipped with five professional grinding heads and made of new advanced materials, you’ll get a smooth manicure and pedicure experience every time. $82.39 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Want more? Here’s a roundup of all our best Big Spring Sale deals: