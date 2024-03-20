Shop these Amazon Big Spring Sale bestsellers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let the buying begin! Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is now live and runs until March 25. The sale offers deep discounts on a wide selection of must-have items for spring. Big savings include up to 50% off beauty products and sports equipment and as much as 40% off home products, spring fashion and select electronics. You can see all the deals starting on the 20th by going to amazon.ca/events/bigspringsale.

Story continues below advertisement

We are tracking all the bestsellers and will be sharing them in real time. Let’s get started!

Philips Multigroom Series 7000 Take grooming to the next level with this Philips set. It comes with 23 attachments allowing you to tackle just about anything! From trimming and styling facial hair to clipping hair and grooming your body, this tool does it all. $69.94 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds It’s always a good day when Bose products go on sale. These wireless noise cancelling earbuds are 13% off during the Big Spring Sale. With nine soft eartips and stability bands, you can customize for those extra-long listening sessions. Get up to 6 hours of listening time, and a 20-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of additional playtime. $329 on Amazon (was $379)

Story continues below advertisement

Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Featuring three suction modes, this powerful cordless vacuum handles all cleaning tasks effortlessly. Thanks to its noise reduction technology, it operates quietly without disturbing the rest of the house. Plus, its large dust box means you won’t have to empty it frequently. $129.9 on Amazon (was $199.96)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Access 700,000+ movies and shows, live TV and free content with this Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa. Setup is easy—simply plug in and connect to start streaming. Plus, enjoy an enhanced streaming experience with Alexa Voice Remote. $41.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker For those looking to elevate their fitness tracking, the Fitbit Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker is a solid choice. With built-in GPS, it monitors blood oxygen levels, provides heart rate notifications, and supports on-the-go payments with Google Wallet. $169.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Story continues below advertisement

Magnetic Rowing Machine Another great fitness find? This rowing machine, now discounted by 30%. Plus, there’s an extra $30 coupon available. With 16 levels of resistance and a Bluetooth-connected app offering access to professional rowing training courses, from HIIT sessions to fat-burning programs. $299.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

Zinus Full Memory Foam Mattress This memory foam mattress, infused with natural green tea for freshness (who knew!?!), comes highly rated and includes a 10-year warranty. $228 on Amazon (was $285)

Want more? Here’s a roundup of all our best Big Spring Sale deals: