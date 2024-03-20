Shop great deals on tech during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale:

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not just another Prime event: Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and open to all shoppers. Get ready to *add to cart*–especially these top tech finds! Enjoy up to 37 per cent off select electronics.

Read on for our top ten picks.

Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS Elevate workouts with Fitbit Charge 6. See your real-time heart rate on compatible machines. 40+ exercise modes track your fitness stats and Active Zone Minutes tracks the time you spend in your target heart rate zones; when you work out harder, you get credit. $169.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Access 700,000+ movies and shows, live TV and free content with this Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa. Setup is easy—simply plug in and connect to start streaming. Plus, enjoy an enhanced streaming experience with Alexa Voice Remote. $41.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

DEERC D10 Drone with Camera Experience the D10 drone’s 2K HD camera and FPV transmission for crystal-clear views. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time, intelligent control and advanced features like TapFly for seamless drone navigation and Gesture Control to capture photos with just a hand signal. $90.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Google Chromecast With Google TV Stream in stunning 4K HDR with Chromecast featuring Google TV. Access 400,000+ movies and shows. Use voice search on the remote for seamless navigation. No more app-hopping! $54.98 on Amazon (was $69.99)

LG C3 OLED evo 55-Inch 4K Smart TV Introducing the LG OLED evo, powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen6 for stunning picture quality. Its ultra-slim design seamlessly blends into any space. Enjoy webOS 23 with LG Channels for easy streaming and experience Dolby Vision and Atmos for immersive home theater. $1697.99 on Amazon (was $1894.98)

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike There’s a reason Peloton has become a household name. This high-tech exercise bike completely changes the way you exercise at home. Take part in live or pre-recorded classes on the beautiful 22-inch touchscreen. Perfect for those early morning workouts when the rest of the family is sleeping. $1,565 on Amazon (was $1845)

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Bluetooth-Speaker This lightweight speaker delivers bold sound, and even comes with a carry strap for easy transport. Experience powerful bass and clear sound with X-Balanced speakers and dual radiators. With up to 16 hours of playtime, you’ll never miss a beat. $128 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Blink Video Doorbell Stay connected to your doorstep from anywhere with the Video Doorbell. Enjoy crisp 1080p HD video, two-way audio and long-lasting battery life. Receive alerts for motion or visitors and choose cloud or local storage options. $45.49 on Amazon (was $64.99)

VIOFO Mini Dash Cam With this mini dash camera, you can capture stunning quality footage, with HDR for optimal detail. Experience enhanced night vision with DOL-HDR technology. Plus, enjoy smart voice control for added safety and convenience. $139.98 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones These Soundcore wireless headphones deliver crisp audio. Enjoy uninterrupted listening with 40 hours of battery life and stay comfortable with their ultra-soft ear cups and lightweight design. $69.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

