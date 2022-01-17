COVID-19: Some Alberta classes move online as teaching positions go unfilled

Send this page to someone via email

As cases of COVID-19 continue to mount in Alberta, schools are dealing with climbing student and teacher absences.

On Monday, Edmonton Public Schools confirmed four classes transitioned to online learning.

Families from one class at Soraya Hafez School, one class at Mill Creek School and two classes at Scott Robertson School were notified over the weekend that they were moving online.

As of Monday morning, 581 teachers were absent from Edmonton Public Schools and 112 posts were unfilled. As for educational assistants, 319 were absent on Monday and 185 posts were unfilled.

“It is important to note these numbers fluctuate throughout the day; absences unfilled this morning may have been filled for the afternoon,” EPSB spokesperson Megan Normandeau said in an email to Global News.

In January, the school division hired 29 temporary contract teachers to help fill the unfilled jobs and all of those teachers were deployed Monday, Normandeau said.

As for students, the percentage of absences due to COVID-19 has risen every day since school resumed after the holiday break.

On Friday, 3.77 per cent of students enrolled with Edmonton Public Schools were absent due to COVID-19. On Thursday, it was 3.16 per cent, on Wednesday it was 2.29 per cent, on Tuesday it was 1.78 per cent and on Monday it was 1.44 per cent.

— More to come…