Education

COVID-19: Some Alberta classes move online as teaching positions go unfilled

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Public board chair on back to school: ‘We are hanging on’' Edmonton Public board chair on back to school: ‘We are hanging on’
WATCH (Jan. 11): A lack of teachers in the classroom is a big concern for Edmonton Public Schools. Board chair Tricia Estabrooks spoke with media Tuesday for an update on back to school. Kim Smith reports.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to mount in Alberta, schools are dealing with climbing student and teacher absences.

Read more: Alberta K-12 students to return to class Jan. 10 amid record-setting numbers of new COVID-19 cases

On Monday, Edmonton Public Schools confirmed four classes transitioned to online learning.

Families from one class at Soraya Hafez School, one class at Mill Creek School and two classes at Scott Robertson School were notified over the weekend that they were moving online.

Read more: Edmonton parents, educators concerned over return to school as Omicron cases rise

As of Monday morning, 581 teachers were absent from Edmonton Public Schools and 112 posts were unfilled. As for educational assistants, 319 were absent on Monday and 185 posts were unfilled.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to note these numbers fluctuate throughout the day; absences unfilled this morning may have been filled for the afternoon,” EPSB spokesperson Megan Normandeau said in an email to Global News.

Click to play video: '‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures' ‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures
‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures

In January, the school division hired 29 temporary contract teachers to help fill the unfilled jobs and all of those teachers were deployed Monday, Normandeau said.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta will delay return to in-person K to 12 school until Jan. 10

As for students, the percentage of absences due to COVID-19 has risen every day since school resumed after the holiday break.

On Friday, 3.77 per cent of students enrolled with Edmonton Public Schools were absent due to COVID-19. On Thursday, it was 3.16 per cent, on Wednesday it was 2.29 per cent, on Tuesday it was 1.78 per cent and on Monday it was 1.44 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come… 

