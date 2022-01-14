Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: City of Edmonton donates 50k KN95 masks to schools

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 8:21 pm
Click to play video: 'What happened to 91,000 KN95 masks donated to Alberta teachers?' What happened to 91,000 KN95 masks donated to Alberta teachers?
WATCH (Jan. 10): A local Edmonton company is wondering what happened to its donation of masks to the Alberta school system. Med PPE Canada made a substantial donation and hopes the KN95s made it into the hands of teachers. Kim Smith reports.

The City of Edmonton donated about 50,000 KN95 masks it had previously been given by the province to the Edmonton Public School Board.

During the past few months of the pandemic, the province provided the city with KN95 masks, city spokesperson Geoffrey Driscoll said. The city has made the masks available to city employees as needed.

Then, in mid-December, the public school board asked the city if it had any extra KN95 masks. The city had some extra ones at the end of 2021, Driscoll explained.

Read more: Alberta parent voices frustration over baggy, ill-fitting medical masks sent home with students

“The City of Edmonton maintains good relationships with a number of agencies within our region and routinely helps them, when possible,” Driscoll said.

“We recently transferred some of those masks — about 50,000 — to the Edmonton Public School board,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a one-time donation with the understanding that the Edmonton Public School Board will share what was supplied with other school boards.”

The city has not given KN95 masks to any other organizations nor does it have any more masks to share at this time.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Edmontonians hunting for N95 masks and rapid tests will need to get lucky' COVID-19: Edmontonians hunting for N95 masks and rapid tests will need to get lucky
COVID-19: Edmontonians hunting for N95 masks and rapid tests will need to get lucky – Jan 5, 2022

The NDP education critic said this donation amounts to a 10-day supply for schools.

Trending Stories

Sarah Hoffman said the UCP government is failing to provide appropriate PPE to schools and local leaders are filling the gaps.

Read more: Student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta kids head back to class

“Yesterday, hit with soaring absentee rates, Calgary’s public and separate school districts began to purchase their own N95 masks for school staff. Local leaders are stepping up where the provincial government has refused to act,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Schools should be a safe place for students, teachers and all staff. But right now, during this Omicron surge, the UCP have left Albertans to fend for themselves.”

Read more: What happened to 91,000 KN95 masks donated to Alberta teachers?

In addition to N95 masks for students and staff, the Opposition is calling on the UCP government to provide HEPA filters for schools, funding to make substitute teachers full-time, funding for mental health counsellors in schools, accurate public reporting of COVID-19 infections and absenteeism in schools and financial support for families.

“Our NDP caucus has called on the UCP to provide N95 masks for students and staff, HEPA filters for schools, funding to make substitute teachers full-time, funding for mental health counsellors in schools, accurate public reporting of infections and absenteeism in schools, and financial support for families.”

Click to play video: 'Local charity giving out N95 masks to bereaved parents' Local charity giving out N95 masks to bereaved parents
Local charity giving out N95 masks to bereaved parents

On Friday, Alberta Health reported 822 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 81 of whom were receiving care in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also said five additional deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCity of Edmonton tagAlberta health tagAlberta Government tagFace Masks tagEdmonton schools tagEdmonton Public School Board tagkn95 masks tagedmonton classrooms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers