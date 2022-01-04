SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Alberta Opposition calls for more COVID-19 supports for students when they return to class

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 3:15 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious disease specialist Dr. Craig Jenne joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss mask recommendations for kids as they head back to school.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on the province to provide better COVID-19 supports for students when they return to class.

NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman says Premier Jason Kenney’s government must provide more information on infection rates so school staff have a better idea of what they’re facing.

COVID-19: Alberta daycare facing staffing shortage as parents juggle school delay

Hoffman also says the more effective N-95 masks must also be made available to staff and students, along with high-efficiency air filters for schools to reduce airborne spread of the Omicron variant.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced last week that in-person classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students would be delayed until Jan. 10.

Click to play video: 'Students, parents and teachers in Alberta prepare for extended winter break because of COVID-19' Students, parents and teachers in Alberta prepare for extended winter break because of COVID-19
Students, parents and teachers in Alberta prepare for extended winter break because of COVID-19

She said the longer break would allow school authorities to plan for a successful startup.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 cases later Tuesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
