Kenney, Hinshaw to provide first Alberta COVID-19 update of the new year

The day after a halved isolation requirement for vaccinated Albertans came into effect, Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

That press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be viewable in this story.

Tuesday will be the first time in 2022 either are addressing the media. According to a release, the press conference will also address “ongoing work to protect public health.”

Hinshaw last provided a public address on Dec. 31, 2021.

Later that day, she also tweeted that there are “about 21K cases of COVID-19 that we know about.”

From the beginning, daily numbers have provided a snapshot, not an exact count. They show proportionality/trends & help us to make decisions. In previous waves, PCR testing ID’d about 1/4 cases. In the 4th wave, about 1/6. That ratio is dropping even more w/Omicron. (2/12) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 31, 2021

According to the latest provincial data published on Dec. 30, the testing positivity rate was at 30 per cent that day. The province had the same positivity two days before that.

The Dec. 30 preliminary estimate of 4,000 new cases set a record for new cases in a single day during the pandemic.

Alberta changed PCR testing guidelines before Christmas, making only those who work in a high-risk setting like continuing care or health care eligible for testing. Because of the change, the number of positive cases in the province are higher than the numbers reported.

The latest data on hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity was from a week ago, at which time hospitalizations were trending up in all AHS zone except the North zone.

