Canada

Kenney, Hinshaw to provide first Alberta COVID-19 update of the new year

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron variant causes milder symptoms' COVID-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron variant causes milder symptoms
World Health Organization (WHO) Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said on Tuesday more evidence is emerging that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants. However, he said Omicron will become dominant within weeks in many places, posing a threat in countries where a high portion of the population remains unvaccinated.

The day after a halved isolation requirement for vaccinated Albertans came into effect, Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

That press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be viewable in this story.

Click to play video: 'Calgary family support agency faces ‘perfect storm’ amid COVID-19 pandemic' Calgary family support agency faces ‘perfect storm’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
Calgary family support agency faces ‘perfect storm’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tuesday will be the first time in 2022 either are addressing the media. According to a release, the press conference will also address “ongoing work to protect public health.”

Read more: Alberta doctors upset with provincial move to restrict PCR testing: ‘Absolutely absurd’

Hinshaw last provided a public address on Dec. 31, 2021.

Later that day, she also tweeted that there are “about 21K cases of COVID-19 that we know about.”

According to the latest provincial data published on Dec. 30, the testing positivity rate was at 30 per cent that day. The province had the same positivity two days before that.

Trending Stories

The Dec. 30 preliminary estimate of 4,000 new cases set a record for new cases in a single day during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta fitness industry reacts to Ontario’s new health restrictions' COVID-19: Alberta fitness industry reacts to Ontario’s new health restrictions
COVID-19: Alberta fitness industry reacts to Ontario’s new health restrictions

Alberta changed PCR testing guidelines before Christmas, making only those who work in a high-risk setting like continuing care or health care eligible for testing. Because of the change, the number of positive cases in the province are higher than the numbers reported.

The latest data on hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity was from a week ago, at which time hospitalizations were trending up in all AHS zone except the North zone.

