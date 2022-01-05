SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Alberta education minister, chief medical officer to provide update on plan to resume K-12 learning

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:37 pm
WATCH ABOVE (LIVE): Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to provide update on return to learning for Alberta K-12 students at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta’s education minister and chief medical officer of health are scheduled to provide an update on the plan to resume K-12 student learning on Wednesday afternoon.

Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

In a notice about the media availability, the province said the pair “will provide an update on a safe return to learning for students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.”

Premier Jason Kenney took to social media Wednesday afternoon to say kids will not be out of school longer than planned, suggesting kids will go back to class in person next week.

“Kids are at a much lower risk from COVID and we know how important it is for them to keep learning in person!” the premier tweeted.

Last week, the education minister announced Alberta was extending the student winter break provincewide and that students wouldn’t return to class until Jan. 10.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta will delay return to in-person K to 12 school until Jan. 10

LaGrange said education department officials spoke with school officials over the winter break and heard they were concerned about staffing challenges, not just with teaching staff but also staff like bus drivers, custodians and administration workers. The challenges come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“They are worried about the rapid rise of the Omicron variant and the impacts on our schools,” LaGrange said last week.

COVID-19: No school this week for Alberta K-12 students

On Tuesday, Alberta’s Opposition NDP called on the United Conservative government to provide better COVID-19 supports for students when they return to class.

Education critic Sarah Hoffman said the government needs to provide more information on projected absenteeism and infection rates in schools so staff have a better idea of what they’re facing.

Hoffman added the more effective N95 masks must be made available to staff and students along with high-efficiency air filters for schools to reduce the airborne spread of Omicron.

Read more: Alberta Opposition calls for more COVID-19 supports for students when they return to class

The province also said last week schools will be provided with rapid COVID-19 tests and medical masks for all staff and students.

