SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta confirms a record 4,752 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 5, 2022 6:05 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada sending 140M rapid tests to provinces, territories' COVID-19: Canada sending 140M rapid tests to provinces, territories
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Wednesday that the federal government will deliver 140 million rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories this month as the Omicron variant spreads. Duclos said the tests will be allocated to provinces and territories on a per capita basis.

Alberta confirmed an additional 4,752 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As the province is no longer offering widespread PCR testing, that number is likely higher.

In the past 24 hours, the province administered around 12,000 tests. The positivity rate was 36.9 per cent.

Read more: Alberta education minister, chief medical officer to provide update on plan to resume K-12 learning

Wednesday’s daily case number and positivity rate were both record highs, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“I know the rampant spread of Omicron has made this a challenging start to 2022 for many Albertans,” the chief medical officer of health told reporters.

There were 470 people receiving care for COVID-19 in the hospital Wednesday, up from 436 on Tuesday, with 72 of those people in the ICU. There were 61 people in the ICU Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary preparing for staffing challenges amid Omicron spread' City of Calgary preparing for staffing challenges amid Omicron spread

An additional 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Trending Stories

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends left behind to morn these people and anyone who has recently lost a loved one to any cause,” Hinshaw said.

Five of the reported deaths were in the Calgary zone: a woman in her 60s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 100s with pre-existing conditions and a man in his 70s with no pre-existing conditions.

Three of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s all with pre-existing conditions.

Elsewhere around the province, a man in his 70s in the North zone, a man in his 70s in the Central Zone and a man in his 80s in the South zone have died. All three men had pre-existing conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

There have now been 3,333 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta.

Read more: Alberta hospitality industry keeping close eye on COVID-19 cases, restrictions

There were 37,196 confirmed active cases Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 384,126 confirmed cases in Alberta. To date, 343,597 of those people have recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tagHinshaw update tagAlberta Hinshaw update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers