Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manning urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his Alberta COVID response report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s COVID-19 review report suggests emergency measures first go through court'
Alberta’s COVID-19 review report suggests emergency measures first go through court
Legal experts are calling it a flaw in a new report around Alberta's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The review led by Preston Manning looked at the laws that were in place and made recommendations for change. But one suggestion is raising concern it could cost lives during a public crisis. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.

Preston Manning, the former head of the Reform Party, made the pitch last week in an email sent to Conservative MPs on the same day the report from the panel he chaired was published.

The email begins with the salutation “Dear CPC friends,” but the recipients list included Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal, who published the missive on social media.

Manning could not be immediately reached for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

His report determined that for future crises, Alberta needs to concentrate decision-making in cabinet, embrace alternative scientific theories and do more to protect individual liberties.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she’s OK with Manning’s letter, noting it was sent from his personal email address and says the more people who see the report’s findings, the better.

Click to play video: 'Manning panel gives 90 recommendations on Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic response'
Manning panel gives 90 recommendations on Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic response
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices