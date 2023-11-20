Manning urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his Alberta COVID response report

Send this page to someone via email

The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.

Preston Manning, the former head of the Reform Party, made the pitch last week in an email sent to Conservative MPs on the same day the report from the panel he chaired was published.

The email begins with the salutation “Dear CPC friends,” but the recipients list included Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal, who published the missive on social media.

Manning could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last week, I received a very candid email from Preston Manning about his Alberta taxpayer-funded COVID-19 review panel. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/VEPxGMFb65 — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) November 20, 2023

His report determined that for future crises, Alberta needs to concentrate decision-making in cabinet, embrace alternative scientific theories and do more to protect individual liberties.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she’s OK with Manning’s letter, noting it was sent from his personal email address and says the more people who see the report’s findings, the better.