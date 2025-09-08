Alberta health minister defends COVID vaccine changes amidst harsh criticism

Send this page to someone via email

In a sit-down interview with Global News, Alberta’s Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services, Adriana LaGrange, defended the province’s decision to charge some Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced the plan back in June, after the federal government put the provinces in charge of buying COVID-19 vaccines, as is routine with other immunization programs.

Those who don’t fall into high-risk categories or are health-care workers will have to pay $100 to get the vaccine during the fall immunization campaign.

“This is the first year that the federal government has not paid for the program since it started four years ago,” LaGrange said.

LaGrange said last year $44-million worth of vaccine was thrown out.

“We cannot afford to throw away and waste vaccine and the cost of that vaccine, which is what we’ve seen over the last number of years.”

The province has ordered about 500,000 doses for this fall — slightly fewer than last year — with a 20 per cent buffer. But LaGrange acknowledged uptake has been declining—dropping from 17 per cent of Albertans two years ago to 13 per cent last year.

Originally, health-care workers were not included in those who would be covered for the vaccine, but the province backtracked on that decision after negotiations with unions.

The government has also removed pharmacists from administering the vaccine, despite pharmacies delivering the majority of doses in previous years.

Instead, Albertans must book appointments through a central system.

The minister argued pharmacies were a major source of waste, as multi-dose vials often expired before being used.

But Dr. James Talbot, former Alberta chief medical officer of health and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta, called the decision to change the way the vaccines are administered “chaotic” and “grossly unfair,” noting this year’s doses are single-use and don’t carry the same wastage risk.

“Restricting the number of people who can get the vaccine to make sure that you don’t have wastage, when the reason for the wastage has disappeared, is disingenuous to say the least,” Dr. Talbot said in response to the Minister’s interview (See more of his interview in the video below.)

“The Alberta government, even though it wasn’t paying for the vaccine, was responsible for how it was to be administered and the rules under which pharmacists would make it available,” Talbot added.

“If they had been monitoring the situation, which they should have been, they would have known that that problem was developing, and it could have been solved.”

“To keep flogging this horse that they’re doing this because of the wastage when one, they could have prevented the wastages in the first place and secondly, that wastage isn’t going to happen from now on is completely misleading.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To keep flogging this horse that they're doing this because of the wastage when one, they could have prevented the wastages in the first place and secondly, that wastage isn't going to happen from now on is completely misleading."

Alberta is the only province in Canada that has announced it will be charging some residents $100 for the vaccine.

Asked whether the decision to change Alberta’s approach was politically motivated rather than evidence-based, the minister rejected the claim.

“We are aligning with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NASI),” she said. “They are not recommending universal access, but a targeted approach.”

Talbot also disputed the minister’s repeated claim that NACI recommended a “targeted approach.”

“The minister made a number of statements about the NACI recommendations that suggest that either she hasn’t been briefed on them or that she got them wrong,” said. Dr. Talbot. “They are picking and choosing the ones that they’re prepared to make the vaccine available to.”

“It’s difficult to put into words exactly how terrible an idea that is,” he added.

“It ensures an unfair approach. If people have money, they get better health.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It ensures an unfair approach. If people have money, they get better health."

After the five-minute interview with the minister, Global News reached out to Health Canada for further clarification on the role of NASI.

“NACI identified that certain groups, such as older adults, individuals who are pregnant, and individuals with chronic health conditions, are at higher risk for serious illness, highlighting the continued importance for preventive measures such as COVID-19 vaccination in these populations,” said an email from Health Canada.

“NACI’s recommendations are advisory in nature,” said the email. “While they consider NACI guidance, provincial and territorial governments ultimately determine their vaccination policies based on their unique circumstances, including determining which vaccines are publicly funded, eligibility criteria, and other relevant considerations.”

Global News also reached out to the Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services to respond to concerns about what NACI’s guidelines said.

The health ministry said Alberta’s decisions on vaccine coverage was “informed” by NACI’s broad recommendations, and were tailored to Alberta’s needs.

“NACI guidance is not binding,” the statement said.

“Like other provinces, Alberta has adapted it based on local experience and expert advice.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Like other provinces, Alberta has adapted it based on local experience and expert advice."

“Our approach ensures that almost everyone NACI recommends is included, covering nearly 90 per cent of seniors through three eligibility categories, including those on the seniors’ benefit and those with underlying or immunocompromised conditions.”

Albertans have until Sept.30 to pre-order their COVID vaccination.

Those who place an order through the Alberta vaccine booking system will be sent a reminder in early October to book an appointment to get the shot, and even if you don’t pre-order you can still get the vaccine, while supplies last.

When asked if she will be getting the vaccine this fall, Minister LaGrange said no, even though she’s received doses in the past.

“I believe it’s a personal choice that everyone has to make, to do what’s best for themselves and their families,” LaGrange said.