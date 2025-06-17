Alberta Medical Association raises concerns over province limiting free COVID vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

The organization representing Alberta doctors is joining health-care worker unions in raising concerns over Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to charge most Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the policy leaves behind many seniors and health-care workers, and doesn’t even mention pregnant individuals, First Nations, Inuit, Métis or members of other racialized groups.

She says creating barriers to vaccination for the most high-need groups is counterproductive.

The association head also notes pieces of the policy are counter to recommendations from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

However, Duggan says she appreciates that the government is encouraging measles vaccination.

Smith says her government is looking to prevent wastage, recover costs, and target vaccinations to those who need them the most.

