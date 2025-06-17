Menu

Health

Alberta Medical Association raises concerns over province limiting free COVID vaccines

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health-care workers urge Alberta to halt plan limiting free COVID-19 vaccines'
Health-care workers urge Alberta to halt plan limiting free COVID-19 vaccines
RELATED VIDEO (From June 16, 2025): Concerns from health-care professionals are being raised because next fall, the Alberta government will force many residents pay out of pocket for a COVID shot if they want one. Premier Danielle Smith said last year, there was too much wastage. Sarah Komadina has more.
The organization representing Alberta doctors is joining health-care worker unions in raising concerns over Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to charge most Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the policy leaves behind many seniors and health-care workers, and doesn’t even mention pregnant individuals, First Nations, Inuit, Métis or members of other racialized groups.

She says creating barriers to vaccination for the most high-need groups is counterproductive.

The association head also notes pieces of the policy are counter to recommendations from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

However, Duggan says she appreciates that the government is encouraging measles vaccination.

Smith says her government is looking to prevent wastage, recover costs, and target vaccinations to those who need them the most.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Albertans to pay for COVID-19 vaccine'
Majority of Albertans to pay for COVID-19 vaccine
© 2025 The Canadian Press

