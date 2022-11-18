Menu

Politics

Alberta premier the ‘bleakest of role models for women’: Fired health leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Smith scraps Alberta Health Services board, installs official administrator'
Smith scraps Alberta Health Services board, installs official administrator
WATCH ABOVE: The entire Alberta Health Services board is being removed and the one man replacing the board promises big changes, perhaps within one month. This is part of Premier Danielle Smith’s plans to reform the province’s health-care system. Morgan Black reports.

A leader in Alberta’s health system who was fired by Premier Danielle Smith is firing back.

Tony Dagnone, in an open letter, says Smith’s abusive, divisive rhetoric blended with her “warped” anti-science beliefs make her a poor excuse for a leader and one who is putting Albertans in harm’s way.

Read more: Smith scraps Alberta Health Services board, installs official administrator

Dagnone, an Order of Canada winner for his decades of work in hospital and health administration, was one of 11 members of the governing board of Alberta Health Services fired by Smith this week.

Smith has blamed the agency for failing to step up as hospitals were pushed to the brink during the COVID-19 pandemic and for imposing vaccine mandates as a work requirement.

Click to play video: 'Premier Smith says she doesn’t want her or health minister to bottleneck health decisions'
Premier Smith says she doesn’t want her or health minister to bottleneck health decisions

Dagnone says he is not politically aligned but feels he must speak out to defend the tens of thousands of health workers who did their best in trying circumstances during the pandemic.

Read more: Experts wonder how Alberta’s new top doctor will handle premier’s health messaging

He calls Smith a “pretend-leader” and the “bleakest of role models for women,” and says Albertans have a critical choice to make in the spring provincial election.

Smith’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

