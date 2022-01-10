SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 10, 2022 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Leaked AHS photo shows startling trajectory for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta' Leaked AHS photo shows startling trajectory for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta
A photo shared widely on social media shows Alberta Health Services projects COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to rise dramatically in the next few days. Quinn Ohler explains.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give Albertans an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story, as well as on Facebook and on Corus Alberta radio stations.

Read more: Student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta kids head back to class

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

The province no longer provides COVID-19 information on the weekend, but a record-high 6,257 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Friday.

There were 43,414 active cases and the province reported 12,650 cases of Omicron had been confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Marmot Basin Ski Resort makes a few changes amid COVID-19 pandemic' Marmot Basin Ski Resort makes a few changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the province is no longer providing widespread PCR testing, new cases, active cases and the variant numbers are likely higher.

Two new deaths were reported to the province Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,338.

Read more: Leaked AHS memo signals potential staff redeployment amid Omicron surge in Alberta

As of Friday, Alberta had confirmed 395,252 cases of COVID-19 and 348,500 Albertans had recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
