Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Monday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give Albertans an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story, as well as on Facebook and on Corus Alberta radio stations.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

The province no longer provides COVID-19 information on the weekend, but a record-high 6,257 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Friday.

There were 43,414 active cases and the province reported 12,650 cases of Omicron had been confirmed.

As the province is no longer providing widespread PCR testing, new cases, active cases and the variant numbers are likely higher.

Two new deaths were reported to the province Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,338.

As of Friday, Alberta had confirmed 395,252 cases of COVID-19 and 348,500 Albertans had recovered.

