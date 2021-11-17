1st-degree murder charge in fatal Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a Richmond sushi restaurant last year.

The attack killed 44-year-old Jian Nun Zhu and injured alleged transnational gangster Paul King Jin.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Richard Charles Reed has been charged in the case.

Richmond RCMP was called to Manzo Itamae Restaurant at 9020 Capstan Way around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, where they found the two men with gunshot wounds. Zhu died in hospital the following day. IHIT says he was known to police, but not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Jin, the survivor, was the alleged “No. 1 loan shark” targeted in the RCMP’s failed E-Pirate investigation. Charges against him in that case were stayed, and he has denied all wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Reed was arrested Monday.

Along with murder, he is facing aggravated assault and firearms charges.

IHIT said it believes others were involved in the shooting and that it is aiming to make more arrests.