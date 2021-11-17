Menu

Crime

1st-degree murder charge in fatal Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Alleged transnational gangster injured and associate killed in Richmond shooting' Alleged transnational gangster injured and associate killed in Richmond shooting
WATCH: Two men are dead after five shootings in five days in Metro Vancouver. The latest gun violence erupted at a Richmond restaurant Friday night. (Sept. 19, 2020). – Sep 19, 2020

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a Richmond sushi restaurant last year.

The attack killed 44-year-old Jian Nun Zhu and injured alleged transnational gangster Paul King Jin.

Read more: Alleged transnational gangster injured, associate killed in Richmond shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Richard Charles Reed has been charged in the case.

Richmond RCMP was called to Manzo Itamae Restaurant at 9020 Capstan Way around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, where they found the two men with gunshot wounds. Zhu died in hospital the following day. IHIT says he was known to police, but not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Jin, the survivor, was the alleged “No. 1 loan shark” targeted in the RCMP’s failed E-Pirate investigation. Charges against him in that case were stayed, and he has denied all wrongdoing.

Read more: Double shooting in Richmond, B.C. leaves two people dead: police

Reed was arrested Monday.

Along with murder, he is facing aggravated assault and firearms charges.

IHIT said it believes others were involved in the shooting and that it is aiming to make more arrests.

Click to play video: '27 charges laid against six members of Brothers Keepers gang' 27 charges laid against six members of Brothers Keepers gang
