Witnesses say 2 dead in Richmond, B.C. shooting

RCMP remained on scene in Richmond on Saturday morning, investigating what witnesses described as a fatal shooting.

Neighbours told Global News they heard gunshots followed by police sirens in the area of Barnard Drive near Westminster Highway and Terra Nova Park in West Richmond.

Witnesses said they saw two bodies covered by orange tarps.

RCMP have yet to comment on the incident or confirm any injuries, arrests or motive in the incident.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

