Crime

Witnesses say 2 dead in Richmond, B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 1:05 pm
RCMP on the scene of what witnesses described as a fatal shooting in Richmond Friday night. View image in full screen
RCMP on the scene of what witnesses described as a fatal shooting in Richmond Friday night. Global News

RCMP remained on scene in Richmond on Saturday morning, investigating what witnesses described as a fatal shooting.

Neighbours told Global News they heard gunshots followed by police sirens in the area of Barnard Drive near Westminster Highway and Terra Nova Park in West Richmond.

Read more: Man shot dead outside Vancouver airport, suspects at large

Witnesses said they saw two bodies covered by orange tarps.

RCMP have yet to comment on the incident or confirm any injuries, arrests or motive in the incident.

Trending Stories

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings' Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings
Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings – May 11, 2021

 

