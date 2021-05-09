Shots fired at Vancouver airport, key routes closed in and out of Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple key routes in and out of Richmond, B.C., were closed Sunday afternoon as police respond to a shooting.

BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts told Global News police were still searching for one or more suspects.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or whether the shots were fired inside or outside of the airport, Roberts said.

“We do not have anybody in custody. We have not had additional reports of additional shootings underway, which is what I would classify as an active situation,” Roberts said.

She said it was too early to say whether the incident was gang-related or connected to a spate of recent shootings across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The exact location of road closures was “fluid” Roberts said.

But DriveBC warned people to expect major delays at the Massey Tunnel, Alex Fraser Bridge and Queensborough Bridge.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told people to avoid Sea Island and the Vancouver International Airport.

Read more: Widow of murder victim calls for more action to end Metro Vancouver gang crime

TransLink said Canada Line service was stopping at Richmond-Brighouse Station, with no service to Templeton Sea Island Centre or YVR-Airport Station.

The Lower Mainland has been the scene of multiple targeted, gang-related shootings in recent weeks.

In the last two weeks alone there have been at least six shootings, four of them fatal.

More to come…

1:49 One man dead after Saturday night shooting in Burnaby One man dead after Saturday night shooting in Burnaby