Global News Morning BC May 28 2021 10:59am 04:28 VPD cranked up the heat on organized crime but is their strategy working Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Wilson updates efforts to push back against gang activity in the city. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7901923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7901923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?