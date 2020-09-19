Two victims rushed to hospital after shooting at Richmond restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP were on the scene of a shooting at a Japanese restaurant Friday evening.

Police were called to Manzo Itamae Japanese Restaurant at Garden City Road and Capstan Way around 7:30 p.m.

They say two victims were rushed to hospital suffering injuries from the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police believe the shooting was targeted.

Bullet holes were seen in the window of the restaurant.

Richmond RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to call them at 604-278-1212.

More to come.