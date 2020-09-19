Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Two victims rushed to hospital after shooting at Richmond restaurant

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted September 19, 2020 1:11 am
Richmond RCMP were on scene to a shooting with multiple victims at a Japanese restaurant Friday evening.
Richmond RCMP were on scene to a shooting with multiple victims at a Japanese restaurant Friday evening. Global News

Richmond RCMP were on the scene of a shooting at a Japanese restaurant Friday evening.

Police were called to Manzo Itamae Japanese Restaurant at Garden City Road and Capstan Way around 7:30 p.m.

They say two victims were rushed to hospital suffering injuries from the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made.

Trending Stories

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police believe the shooting was targeted.

Read more: Police investigate three Vancouver homicides, Richmond car fire

Bullet holes were seen in the window of the restaurant.

Richmond RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to call them at 604-278-1212.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceShootingFireRichmondGunRestaurantRichmond RCMPShotsJapaneseRichmond crimeRichmond shootingShootmuitple
Flyers
More weekly flyers