33 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,248

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 33 new coronavirus cases in the region on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,248, including 52 deaths.

Ten of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Springwater and three are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive case, while one is community-acquired and another is travel-related.

One new case is a result of a congregate setting outbreak, while another is a result of a workplace outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, the health unit has reported 231 new total COVID-19 cases, the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Of the region’s 2,248 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,924 — have recovered, while 11 people remain in hospital.

1:53 Growing number of Ontario workplaces linked to COVID-19 outbreaks Growing number of Ontario workplaces linked to COVID-19 outbreaks

There are currently 16 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six schools, four congregate settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one long-term care home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School and Steele Street Public School, both in Barrie, Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus, Bradford District High School, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Banting Memorial High School in Alliston.

There have been 74 COVID-19 outbreaks in the regions in total — at 21 long-term care facilities, 18 workplaces, 12 educational settings, 10 retirement homes, nine congregate settings and four community settings.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province of Ontario, 22 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,780 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 123,526, including 3,737 deaths.

Advertisement