Ontario to announce finalized COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force

TORONTO– Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil Ontario’s vaccine task force today.

Ford said yesterday the team is being finalized and the province will be ready to distribute the vaccine whenever it arrives.

The task force will include medical, information technology, and logistics experts.

Earlier this month, the province announced retired Gen. Rick Hillier will lead the task force.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the team will also include a bioethicist who will make recommendations about who should receive access to the vaccine first.

The province’s chief medical officer of health has also said some regions of the province could be moved today into further restricted measures in the province’s pandemic response.

1:54 Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier