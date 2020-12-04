Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario to announce finalized COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that the following day, Dec. 4, additional members of the province's COVID-19 vaccine task force would be announced, joining Gen. Rick Hillier in the rollout of vaccines once they're approved.

TORONTO–  Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil Ontario’s vaccine task force today.

Ford said yesterday the team is being finalized and the province will be ready to distribute the vaccine whenever it arrives.

The task force will include medical, information technology, and logistics experts.

Read more: Ontario expects to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, appoints distribution task force leader

Earlier this month, the province announced retired Gen. Rick Hillier will lead the task force.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the team will also include a bioethicist who will make recommendations about who should receive access to the vaccine first.

The province’s chief medical officer of health has also said some regions of the province could be moved today into further restricted measures in the province’s pandemic response.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
