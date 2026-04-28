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Health

Ontario considers allowing over-the-counter hearing aids

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taking care of your hearing health'
Taking care of your hearing health
WATCH: Taking care of your hearing health – May 6, 2025
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Ontarians with mild hearing loss could soon have access to over-the-counter hearing aids, under a regulatory change the government is considering.

The Ministry of Health has launched a 30-day consultation on allowing the sale and use of certain devices that function as hearing aids, without a prescription.

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Health Minister Sylvia Jones says access to over-the-counter hearing aids would reduce barriers for people with hearing loss.

Health Canada has issued medical device licences for some wireless earbuds that have built-in hearing aid capabilities, but Ontario law currently bans selling a hearing aid unless it is prescribed by a doctor or audiologist.

The government says the Assistive Devices Program would still provide up to 75 per cent of the cost of prescribed hearing aids.

It says allowing over-the-counter hearing aids would complement the existing hearing aid prescription system and provide people with more choice.

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