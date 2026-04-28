Canada’s health minister ‘looking into’ lifetime smoking ban after U.K. law

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Marjorie Michel said Wednesday that she is “looking into” the idea of banning future Canadian generations from purchasing cigarettes and toughening other tobacco product restrictions after such a law was passed in the United Kingdom.

British lawmakers last week approved the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which introduces a rolling age restriction permanently barring anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, from buying cigarettes.

“I’m looking into it right now,” Michel told reporters when asked if Canada might follow suit after leaving the Liberal cabinet meeting in Ottawa. “We saw what the U.K. did, but I’m looking into it with all partners for now.”

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said he is not part of any discussions that may be taking place when asked by reporters.

“I have not discussed that explicitly with Minister Michel,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s my seatmate in the House, so I suspect we’re going to have a chat today,” he added. “I’ve got a personal opinion on it but I have not been engaged formally in the policy development process.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fraser said he supported “doing anything we can to reduce the consumption of tobacco products amongst young people,” and that preventing people from smoking at a young age would “reduce the social harm across Canada from tobacco.”

2:09 Health Matters: U.K. lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for people born after 2008

A spokesperson for Health Canada said in an emailed statement to Global News last week that “the government of Canada is committed to reducing tobacco use in Canada to less than five percent by 2035, a goal recognized internationally as a critical milestone for a smoke-free future.”

“The government of Canada works collaboratively with partners and key stakeholders to protect Canadians, especially youth, from the harms of smoking using the best available data and evidence,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarah Butson, CEO of the Canadian Lung Association, told Global News she supported “bold measures” that are taken alongside educating youth about the dangers of smoking.

The British law is awaiting royal assent from King Charles III, who’s currently in the United States for a four-day state visit.

In addition to the cigarette sales ban, it also tightens rules around vaping and other nicotine products, particularly around marketing and display, and further limits where people can use vapes — particularly around children.

— with files from Global’s Adriana Fallico