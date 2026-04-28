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4 comments

  1. Global reader
    April 28, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    It is already illegal to sell tobacco or alcohol products to minors, but yet the youth still manages to gain access to these products. I fail to see how a “ban” would be any different.

  2. Understandable but anxious..
    April 28, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    I know this is in the idea of health, but I don’t feel great about the government coming in and banning something that’s been around for generations. What about alcohol? What about sugar? What about prescription drugs with serious side effects?
    I understand that with vapes, there has been a resurgence of smoking but there are many other things that can be revoked if we allow the government to take control of our markets. Its a nervous thing for me to support as we have no say at all where this line ends…

  3. Try This
    April 28, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    If Health Canada came out with a report claiming that Ice cream is dangerous to our health (not too far fetched, considering how many items like butter and sugar have been mislabelled by them) Would the Liberals (or any government) have the right to ban ice cream, not only for kids, but adults as well.
    Think about it… these are our freedoms that the government is considering taking from us. It was tried during prohibition, and failed completely. Such a move will fail again.

  4. Anonymous
    April 28, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    this is a slippery slope, what would be next? giving the government more control of what you can and cant buy is not a good thing, regardless of what it is.

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Health

Canada’s health minister ‘looking into’ lifetime smoking ban after U.K. law

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 1:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Smoke-free generation’: U.K. bans people born after 2008 from purchasing cigarettes'
‘Smoke-free generation’: U.K. bans people born after 2008 from purchasing cigarettes
The British Parliament has passed a bill proposing the toughest anti-smoking measures in the world. Children born after Dec. 31, 2008, will be banned from ever buying cigarettes, even as adults. As Touria Izri reports, opinions surrounding the ban are mixed.
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Health Minister Marjorie Michel said Wednesday that she is “looking into” the idea of banning future Canadian generations from purchasing cigarettes and toughening other tobacco product restrictions after such a law was passed in the United Kingdom.

British lawmakers last week approved the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which introduces a rolling age restriction permanently barring anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, from buying cigarettes.

“I’m looking into it right now,” Michel told reporters when asked if Canada might follow suit after leaving the Liberal cabinet meeting in Ottawa. “We saw what the U.K. did, but I’m looking into it with all partners for now.”

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said he is not part of any discussions that may be taking place when asked by reporters.

“I have not discussed that explicitly with Minister Michel,” he said.

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“She’s my seatmate in the House, so I suspect we’re going to have a chat today,” he added. “I’ve got a personal opinion on it but I have not been engaged formally in the policy development process.”

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Fraser said he supported “doing anything we can to reduce the consumption of tobacco products amongst young people,” and that preventing people from smoking at a young age would “reduce the social harm across Canada from tobacco.”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: U.K. lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for people born after 2008'
Health Matters: U.K. lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for people born after 2008

A spokesperson for Health Canada said in an emailed statement to Global News last week that “the government of Canada is committed to reducing tobacco use in Canada to less than five percent by 2035, a goal recognized internationally as a critical milestone for a smoke-free future.”

“The government of Canada works collaboratively with partners and key stakeholders to protect Canadians, especially youth, from the harms of smoking using the best available data and evidence,” the spokesperson said.

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Sarah Butson, CEO of the Canadian Lung Association, told Global News she supported “bold measures” that are taken alongside educating youth about the dangers of smoking.

The British law is awaiting royal assent from King Charles III, who’s currently in the United States for a four-day state visit.

In addition to the cigarette sales ban, it also tightens rules around vaping and other nicotine products, particularly around marketing and display, and further limits where people can use vapes — particularly around children.

— with files from Global’s Adriana Fallico

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