Global News at Noon Toronto December 3 2020 12:17pm 01:55 Ontario surpasses critical threshold of COVID-19 patients in ICU Ontario now has more than 200 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, and this comes five days earlier than modelling data projected. Miranda Anthistle reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?