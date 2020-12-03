Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
December 3 2020 12:17pm
01:55

Ontario surpasses critical threshold of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Ontario now has more than 200 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, and this comes five days earlier than modelling data projected. Miranda Anthistle reports.

