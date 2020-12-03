Guelph adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 55

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 640 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by two from the previous day to 55.

Three people are being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is an increase of two from the previous day.

Nine more people have recovered in the last day, bringing the city’s total resolved case count to 574.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 124 new cases and 110 people have recovered. However, in the two weeks prior, Guelph saw only 76 new cases and 63 recoveries.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its total case count 355 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 32, which includes one person being treated in hospital.

Another seven people have recovered from the disease in the last day, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 318.

Wellington County’s death toll remains at five after three deaths were reported in November.

The past week has been a relatively good one compared to just one week ago when the county was reporting 61 active cases and the death of a man in his 90s who had tested positive for the virus.

Outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County

There are four COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington, including one that was declared on Nov. 27 at Minto-Clifford Public School.

One student and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are seven other cases connected to six schools in the city and county, but outbreaks have not been declared at those schools.

Three outbreaks are connected to long-term care and retirement homes, with the latest being declared on Wednesday at Carressant Care in Harriston. It’s unclear how many residents or staff have tested positive.

An outbreak declared at Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph on Nov. 18 continues after one resident and two staff members contracted the disease.

One staff member tested positive for the virus at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and an outbreak was declared on Nov. 28 in a long-term care unit.

Outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph and Caressant Care in Arthur have ended this week.

