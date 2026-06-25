June brings on ALS Awareness Month

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As June brings around warm weather, Pride month and the start of summer. It also stands as ALS Awareness Month.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive motor neuron disease that affects thousands of Canadians every day. Contrary to popular belief, ALS is not just a hereditary disease and can impact anyone.

While symptoms vary from person to person, the reality is that it isn’t an easy disease to live with.

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While the disease is not curable, there are different types of treatments available in Canada, but most focus on relief rather than impacting the progression of the disease. While support is vital, it starts with awareness and there are plenty of organizations like ALS Society of Saskatchewan who prioritize fundraisers like the 2026 Walk to Cure Regina to raise money for the disease.

Paula Trefiak is someone who lives with ALS everyday. While she was diagnosed with the disease at 34, her symptoms began in her mid-20s.

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“It’s exhausting and it’s an emotional rollercoaster; the amount of care that has to happen increases quite quickly,” says Trefiak.

She hopes that misconceptions about ALS, like who it may affect, can be cleared up and more people can learn about the disease.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.